Servant Of The People Party’s Event At Shevchenko Kyiv National University Complied With Law – Press Service

The Servant of the People party’s event on the territory of the T. Shevchenko Kyiv National University on September 20 was held in compliance with the law.

The press service of the Servant of the People party announced this in a statement on Facebook, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The event at KNU on Sunday, September 20, was held in compliance with the legislation, both electoral and educational," the press service said in the statement.

According to the statement, the event took place in an on open territory at the university, on a weekend, and in the absence of teachers and students.

In addition, according to the statement, none of the educational institution’s classrooms or buildings were used, its employees were not involved in the organization of the event, and the stage that was used was dismantled and removed on the same day.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the T. Shevchenko Kyiv National University’s student parliament believes that the Servants of the People party violated the law by holding a public event on the territory of the university on September 20.

The Kyiv city chapter of the Servant of the People party nominated Member of Parliament Iryna Vereschuk (Servant of the People faction) as its candidate in the Kyiv mayoral election on September 20.

