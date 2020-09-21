subscribe to newsletter
27.93 28.33
32.85 33.45
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Servant Of The People Party’s Event At Shevchenko Kyiv National University Complied With Law – Press Service
21 September 2020, Monday, 17:38 10
Politics 2020-09-22T01:45:03+03:00
Ukrainian news
Servant Of The People Party’s Event At Shevchenko Kyiv National University Complied With Law – Press Service

Servant Of The People Party’s Event At Shevchenko Kyiv National University Complied With Law – Press Service

Даша Зубкова
Kyiv, Taras Shevchenko National University, University, Servant of the People party, Servant of the People, Shevchenko Kyiv National University

The Servant of the People party’s event on the territory of the T. Shevchenko Kyiv National University on September 20 was held in compliance with the law.

The press service of the Servant of the People party announced this in a statement on Facebook, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The event at KNU on Sunday, September 20, was held in compliance with the legislation, both electoral and educational," the press service said in the statement.

According to the statement, the event took place in an on open territory at the university, on a weekend, and in the absence of teachers and students.

In addition, according to the statement, none of the educational institution’s classrooms or buildings were used, its employees were not involved in the organization of the event, and the stage that was used was dismantled and removed on the same day.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the T. Shevchenko Kyiv National University’s student parliament believes that the Servants of the People party violated the law by holding a public event on the territory of the university on September 20.

The Kyiv city chapter of the Servant of the People party nominated Member of Parliament Iryna Vereschuk (Servant of the People faction) as its candidate in the Kyiv mayoral election on September 20.

Больше новостей о: Kyiv Taras Shevchenko National University University Servant of the People party Servant of the People Shevchenko Kyiv National University

MP Kasai Quits Servant Of The People Party
Servant Of The People Nominates Comedian Filimonov...
Higher Education Institutions Can Themselves Deter...
Shevchenko National University Announces Tender Fo...
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 275 To 19,758 On September 20, Number Of Deaths Up 2 To 318 – Klitschko
Number Of Calls To Police About Domestic Violence Doubled In H1 - Zelenskyy
News
Zelenskyy Responds To Poroshenko Political Strategist Ukolov’s Petition Alleging Violation Of Election Promise To Resign If He Violates Law 17:43
Navy Ships Start Practical Implementation Of Tasks Within Framework Of United Efforts 2020 Exercise 17:41
Servant Of The People Party’s Event At Shevchenko Kyiv National University Complied With Law – Press Service 17:38
Number Of Calls To Police About Domestic Violence Doubled In H1 - Zelenskyy 17:36
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 275 To 19,758 On September 20, Number Of Deaths Up 2 To 318 – Klitschko 17:34
more news
Pysaruk Comments on VAB Case: Deadline Approaches as NABU Struggles to Delay the Case at Any Cost 14:41
Pysaruk Calls VAB Bank’s Case a Fabrication and Total Absurdity 11:17
Explosion Occurs At Carlsberg Ukraine Brewery In Kyiv, 2 Workers Injured 14:12
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Falling 2-Day In Row, Down 9.8% To 2,675 On September 20, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 36.6% To 26 14:15
Zelenskyy Responds To Poroshenko Political Strategist Ukolov’s Petition Alleging Violation Of Election Promise To Resign If He Violates Law 17:43
more news
Shuttle Bus Knocked Down Fiancee Of SACPO Ex-Head Kholodnytskyi In Lviv At Crossing 14:20
Ukroboronprom Earns UAH 21.6 Million From Lease And Sale Of Property In 8M 14:22
Explosion Occurs At Carlsberg Ukraine Brewery In Kyiv, 2 Workers Injured 14:12
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Falling 2-Day In Row, Down 9.8% To 2,675 On September 20, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 36.6% To 26 14:15
148 New Coronavirus Cases Registered Among Law Enforcers On September 19-20 14:18
more news
Navy Ships Start Practical Implementation Of Tasks Within Framework Of United Efforts 2020 Exercise
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok