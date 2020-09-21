subscribe to newsletter
  Number Of Calls To Police About Domestic Violence Doubled In H1 - Zelenskyy
21 September 2020
Number Of Calls To Police About Domestic Violence Doubled In H1 - Zelenskyy

In the first half of 2020 (January-June), the number of calls to the police about domestic violence almost doubled.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a meeting with public and international organizations on the implementation of state policy in the field of countering and preventing domestic violence, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, the number two problem after the virus itself was the increase in domestic violence. For example, in the first six months, the police received almost twice as many complaints about domestic violence than in the last half of the year," he said.

During the meeting, Zelenskyy signed a decree on urgent measures to counter and prevent domestic and gender-based violence, and to protect the rights of victims of such violence.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the police received more than 101,000 reports of domestic violence in the first half of 2020.

