Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 275 To 19,758 On September 20, Number Of Deaths Up 2 To 318 – Klitschko

Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 275 To 19,758 On September 20, Number Of Deaths Up 2 To

On September 20, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 275 over September 19 to 19,758, and the number of deaths rose by two to 318.

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, announced this in his Telegram channel, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On September 20, the number of coronavirus-infected people included 139 women aged 18-93, 10 girls aged from 3 to 16 years; 120 men aged 18-83; and 6 boys aged from 5 days to 17 years.

Besides, the overall number of newly-infected people included eight medical workers.

On September 20, a total of 36 coronavirus-infected people were hospitalized in Kyiv, and the rest are undergoing self-isolation.

On September 20, a total of 9 people recovered.

A total of 5,868 residents of the city of Kyiv have recovered since the start of the epidemic.

The largest number of coronavirus cases was registered in Darnytskyi district – 74, Desnianskyi district – 36, and in Dniprovskyi district – 35.

The number of patients treated in hospitals is 1,010 people (including 30 children).

189 patients are in grave condition, 293 are receiving oxygen support, 22 are connected to a lung ventilators.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 19, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 343 over September 18 to 19,483, and the number of deaths rose by four to 316.

On September 20, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 2,675 over September 19 to 178,353, and the number of deaths rose by 26 over September 19 to 3,583; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 9.8% and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 36.6%.

According to the report, as at the morning of September 21, there were 178,353 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 3,583 lethal cases; besides, 78,184 people had recovered.

During the day, 2,675 new cases of the disease were recorded, 672 people recovered, 26 people died.

Therefore, on September 20, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (2,675 vs 672).

As at the morning of September 21, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 96,586, up 2.1% over September 20.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in the city of Kyiv (19,758), Lviv region (18,518), and Kharkiv region (15,133).

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources