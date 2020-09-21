subscribe to newsletter
27.93 28.33
32.85 33.45
˟
  • News
  • Events
  • Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 275 To 19,758 On September 20, Number Of Deaths Up 2 To 318 – Klitschko
21 September 2020, Monday, 17:34 15
Events 2020-09-22T01:15:03+03:00
Ukrainian news
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 275 To 19,758 On September 20, Number Of Deaths Up 2 To

Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 275 To 19,758 On September 20, Number Of Deaths Up 2 To 318 – Klitschko

Даша Зубкова
Ukraine, Kyiv, Coronavirus, quarantine, COVID-19, death from coronavirus, adaptive quarantine.

On September 20, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 275 over September 19 to 19,758, and the number of deaths rose by two to 318.

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, announced this in his Telegram channel, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On September 20, the number of coronavirus-infected people included 139 women aged 18-93, 10 girls aged from 3 to 16 years; 120 men aged 18-83; and 6 boys aged from 5 days to 17 years.

Besides, the overall number of newly-infected people included eight medical workers.

On September 20, a total of 36 coronavirus-infected people were hospitalized in Kyiv, and the rest are undergoing self-isolation.

On September 20, a total of 9 people recovered.

A total of 5,868 residents of the city of Kyiv have recovered since the start of the epidemic.

The largest number of coronavirus cases was registered in Darnytskyi district – 74, Desnianskyi district – 36, and in Dniprovskyi district – 35.

The number of patients treated in hospitals is 1,010 people (including 30 children).

189 patients are in grave condition, 293 are receiving oxygen support, 22 are connected to a lung ventilators.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 19, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 343 over September 18 to 19,483, and the number of deaths rose by four to 316.

On September 20, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 2,675 over September 19 to 178,353, and the number of deaths rose by 26 over September 19 to 3,583; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 9.8% and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 36.6%.

According to the report, as at the morning of September 21, there were 178,353 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 3,583 lethal cases; besides, 78,184 people had recovered.

During the day, 2,675 new cases of the disease were recorded, 672 people recovered, 26 people died.

Therefore, on September 20, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (2,675 vs 672).

As at the morning of September 21, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 96,586, up 2.1% over September 20.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in the city of Kyiv (19,758), Lviv region (18,518), and Kharkiv region (15,133).

Больше новостей о: Ukraine Kyiv Coronavirus quarantine COVID-19 death from coronavirus adaptive quarantine.

Servant Of The People Party’s Event At Shevchenko ...
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Falling 2-Day In Row,...
Number Of Calls To Police About Domestic Violence ...
148 New Coronavirus Cases Registered Among Law Enf...
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 275 To 19,758 On September 20, Number Of Deaths Up 2 To 318 – Klitschko
Number Of Calls To Police About Domestic Violence Doubled In H1 - Zelenskyy
News
Zelenskyy Responds To Poroshenko Political Strategist Ukolov’s Petition Alleging Violation Of Election Promise To Resign If He Violates Law 17:43
Navy Ships Start Practical Implementation Of Tasks Within Framework Of United Efforts 2020 Exercise 17:41
Servant Of The People Party’s Event At Shevchenko Kyiv National University Complied With Law – Press Service 17:38
Number Of Calls To Police About Domestic Violence Doubled In H1 - Zelenskyy 17:36
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 275 To 19,758 On September 20, Number Of Deaths Up 2 To 318 – Klitschko 17:34
more news
Pysaruk Comments on VAB Case: Deadline Approaches as NABU Struggles to Delay the Case at Any Cost 14:41
Pysaruk Calls VAB Bank’s Case a Fabrication and Total Absurdity 11:17
Explosion Occurs At Carlsberg Ukraine Brewery In Kyiv, 2 Workers Injured 14:12
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Falling 2-Day In Row, Down 9.8% To 2,675 On September 20, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 36.6% To 26 14:15
Zelenskyy Responds To Poroshenko Political Strategist Ukolov’s Petition Alleging Violation Of Election Promise To Resign If He Violates Law 17:43
more news
Shuttle Bus Knocked Down Fiancee Of SACPO Ex-Head Kholodnytskyi In Lviv At Crossing 14:20
Ukroboronprom Earns UAH 21.6 Million From Lease And Sale Of Property In 8M 14:22
Explosion Occurs At Carlsberg Ukraine Brewery In Kyiv, 2 Workers Injured 14:12
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Falling 2-Day In Row, Down 9.8% To 2,675 On September 20, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 36.6% To 26 14:15
148 New Coronavirus Cases Registered Among Law Enforcers On September 19-20 14:18
more news
Navy Ships Start Practical Implementation Of Tasks Within Framework Of United Efforts 2020 Exercise
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok