Ukroboronprom Earns UAH 21.6 Million From Lease And Sale Of Property In 8M

In the first eight months of 2020, the Ukroboronprom state concern earned UAH 21.6 million from the lease and sale of property.

The concern has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"For the first eight months of 2020, the enterprises of the concern held 480 auctions, of which 4 were leases. The rest of the auctions are related to the sale of property, mainly scrap metal and decommissioned cars. For the first eight months of this year, enterprises earned UAH 21.6 million on transparent lease and sale of property. For more than UAH 10 million - successfully held auctions," the statement reads.

It is noted that the signing of the Law on the Lease of State and Communal Property and the absence of a by-law basis to it blocked the process of renting state property for at least six months.

Only in the last month the by-laws have been finalized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2019, enterprises of the Ukroboronprom state concern fulfilled the state defense order by 98%.

Ukroboronprom was founded in December 2010, it includes more than 120 enterprises of the military-industrial complex.

