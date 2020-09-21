Shuttle Bus Knocked Down Fiancee Of SACPO Ex-Head Kholodnytskyi In Lviv At Crossing

A shuttle bus hit the fiancee of the former head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) Nazar Kholodnytskyi at a pedestrian crossing in Lviv.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a source in the patrol police.

According to him, the accident happened on Monday at 11:30 a.m. on 25 Doroshenko Street in Lviv with the participation of the Ataman bus.

The minibus ran into the pedestrian Yuliya Boiko, who is the fiancee of Kholodnytskyi.

"As a result of the road accident, the girl was injured, the diagnosis is being made," the source said.

According to preliminary data, she received minor injuries.

The girl was hospitalized.

Kholodnytskyi has not yet commented on this situation, he does not get in touch.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 21, Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova dismissed Kholodnytskyi from the post of specialized anti-corruption prosecutor.

