subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Events
  • Shuttle Bus Knocked Down Fiancee Of SACPO Ex-Head Kholodnytskyi In Lviv At Crossing
21 September 2020, Monday, 14:20 6
Events 2020-09-21T14:21:36+03:00
Ukrainian news
Shuttle Bus Knocked Down Fiancee Of SACPO Ex-Head Kholodnytskyi In Lviv At Crossing

Shuttle Bus Knocked Down Fiancee Of SACPO Ex-Head Kholodnytskyi In Lviv At Crossing

Даша Зубкова
Lviv, SACPO, road accident, Nazar Kholodnytskyi, Kholodnytskyi, bride, fiancee, shuttle bus

A shuttle bus hit the fiancee of the former head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) Nazar Kholodnytskyi at a pedestrian crossing in Lviv.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a source in the patrol police.

According to him, the accident happened on Monday at 11:30 a.m. on 25 Doroshenko Street in Lviv with the participation of the Ataman bus.

The minibus ran into the pedestrian Yuliya Boiko, who is the fiancee of Kholodnytskyi.

"As a result of the road accident, the girl was injured, the diagnosis is being made," the source said.

According to preliminary data, she received minor injuries.

The girl was hospitalized.

Kholodnytskyi has not yet commented on this situation, he does not get in touch.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 21, Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova dismissed Kholodnytskyi from the post of specialized anti-corruption prosecutor.

Больше новостей о: Lviv SACPO road accident Nazar Kholodnytskyi Kholodnytskyi bride fiancee shuttle bus

Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Falling 2-Day In Row, Down 9.8% To 2,675 On September 20, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 36.6% To 26
Shuttle Bus Knocked Down Fiancee Of SACPO Ex-Head Kholodnytskyi In Lviv At Crossing
News
Ukroboronprom Earns UAH 21.6 Million From Lease And Sale Of Property In 8M 14:22
Shuttle Bus Knocked Down Fiancee Of SACPO Ex-Head Kholodnytskyi In Lviv At Crossing 14:20
148 New Coronavirus Cases Registered Among Law Enforcers On September 19-20 14:18
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Falling 2-Day In Row, Down 9.8% To 2,675 On September 20, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 36.6% To 26 14:15
Explosion Occurs At Carlsberg Ukraine Brewery In Kyiv, 2 Workers Injured 14:12
more news
Explosion Occurs At Carlsberg Ukraine Brewery In Kyiv, 2 Workers Injured 14:12
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Falling 2-Day In Row, Down 9.8% To 2,675 On September 20, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 36.6% To 26 14:15
148 New Coronavirus Cases Registered Among Law Enforcers On September 19-20 14:18
Shuttle Bus Knocked Down Fiancee Of SACPO Ex-Head Kholodnytskyi In Lviv At Crossing 14:20
Ukroboronprom Earns UAH 21.6 Million From Lease And Sale Of Property In 8M 14:22
more news
Explosion Occurs At Carlsberg Ukraine Brewery In Kyiv, 2 Workers Injured 14:12
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Falling 2-Day In Row, Down 9.8% To 2,675 On September 20, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 36.6% To 26 14:15
148 New Coronavirus Cases Registered Among Law Enforcers On September 19-20 14:18
Shuttle Bus Knocked Down Fiancee Of SACPO Ex-Head Kholodnytskyi In Lviv At Crossing 14:20
Ukroboronprom Earns UAH 21.6 Million From Lease And Sale Of Property In 8M 14:22
more news
Explosion Occurs At Carlsberg Ukraine Brewery In Kyiv, 2 Workers Injured
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok