148 New Coronavirus Cases Registered Among Law Enforcers On September 19-20

148 new cases of coronavirus registered among law enforcement officers over the weekend, September 19-20.

The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Over the weekend, the coronavirus was confirmed in 148 law enforcers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. The largest number of cases was registered in Ternopil, Volyn, Khmelnytskyi regions and the city of Kyiv," the statement reads.

In total, since the beginning of the pandemic, 4,725 employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs fell ill with COVID-19, 4,247 people recovered, and 13 died.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 17, 98 new cases of coronavirus were registered among law enforcement officers.

