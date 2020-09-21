Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Falling 2-Day In Row, Down 9.8% To 2,675 On September 20, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 36.6% To 26

Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Falling 2-Day In Row, Down 9.8% To 2,675 On September 20, Number Of New Lethal Ca

On September 20, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 2,675 over September 19 to 178,353, and the number of deaths rose by 26 over September 19 to 3,583; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 9.8% and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 36.6%.

The National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, as at the morning of September 21, there were 178,353 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 3,583 lethal cases; besides, 78,184 people had recovered.

During the day, 2,675 new cases of the disease were recorded, 672 people recovered, 26 people died.

Therefore, on September 20, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (2,675 vs 672).

As at the morning of September 21, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 96,586, up 2.1% over September 20.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in the city of Kyiv (19,758), Lviv region (18,518), and Kharkiv region (15,133).

Besides, Chernivtsi region has registered a total of 13,165 coronavirus infection cases, Ivano-Frankivsk region – 12,538; Odesa region – 11,610 cases, Ternopil region – 11,439, Rivne region – 11,242, Zakarpattia region – 9,189, Kyiv region – 7,880, Volyn region – 6,936, Vinnytsia region – 5,322, Zhytomyr region – 5,059, Khmelnytskyi region – 4,823, and Dnipropetrovsk region – 4,118 cases.

A total of 3,341 cases have been recorded in Chernihiv region, 3,117 cases – in Sumy region, 3,096 cases – in Cherkasy region, 2,934 cases – in Zaporizhia region, 2,551 cases – in Mykolayiv region, 2,480 cases – in Donetsk region, 1,534 cases – in Poltava region, 993 cases – in Kirovohrad region, 818 cases – in Kherson region, and 759 cases – in Luhansk region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 19, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 2,966 over September 18 to 175,678, and the number of deaths rose by 41 over September 18 to 3,557; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 8.5% and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 14.6%.

On September 18, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 3,240 over September 17 to 172,712, and the number of deaths rose by 48 over September 17 to 3,516; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 0.37% and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 29.4%.

