Explosion Occurs At Carlsberg Ukraine Brewery In Kyiv, 2 Workers Injured

The explosion occurred at the Carlsberg Ukraine brewery in Kyiv on September 20, two workers were injured.

The police press service has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The police in Kyiv at 04:00 p.m. received a message that an explosion occurred at the enterprise on Pyrohovskyi Put Street. Crews of the patrol police, investigative teams of the Main and Territorial Police Directorates and representatives of other specialized services and departments immediately left for the scene. Upon preliminary information, an explosion occurred during the welding work, as a result of which two employees of the institution received bodily injuries. Now they are receiving medical assistance," the statement reads.

Director general of Carlsberg Ukraine Yevhen Shevchenko confirmed on Facebook that the explosion occurred at the Carlsberg brewery.

The collected information on this fact is entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations.

Investigators of the Holosiivskyi police department opened criminal proceedings under Part 1 of Article 272 (violation of safety rules when performing work with increased danger) of the Criminal Code.

The sanction of the article provides for a fine from 1,000 to 3,000 tax-free minimum incomes of citizens or correctional labor for up to 2 years, or restriction of freedom for up to 3 years with the deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to 3 years or without it.

During the pre-trial investigation, law enforcement officers will establish the circumstances and causes of the explosion.

