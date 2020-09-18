subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • 136,000 Law Enforcers Will Ensure Public Order During Local Elections
18 September 2020, Friday, 18:02 4
Politics 2020-09-18T18:30:16+03:00
Ukrainian news
136,000 Law Enforcers Will Ensure Public Order During Local Elections

136,000 Law Enforcers Will Ensure Public Order During Local Elections

Даша Зубкова
elections, national police, local elections, public order

136,000 law enforcement officers will ensure public order and security during local elections.

The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“I see two main areas of work in ensuring the law and order of the electoral process. These are preventive work and personnel training. The main burden will fall on the National Police. The main task of the police is to identify administrative and criminal offenses and bring them to court. In general, to almost 136,000 law enforcement officers will be involved in ensuring law and order during the elections," said First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Serhii Yarovoi.

According to him, all forces and aviation units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs will be involved.

"For the redeployment of personnel, solving urgent problems and if the situation changes, aviation will be involved. The entire aviation security system of the Ministry of Internal Affairs will be on duty in an enhanced mode," Yarovoi added.

The First Deputy Minister separately stressed that all personnel who will be involved in ensuring order during the elections will be provided with personal protective equipment.

According to the head of the National Police Ihor Klimenko, 330 statements and messages related to violations of the electoral process have already been registered.

The Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations contains information on 34 criminal offenses, of which 9 under Article 160 (bribery of the voter) of the Criminal Code.

He noted that the police will also respond urgently to attempts to create networks of campaign "nets" that could potentially be used to buy votes.

“Another powerful factor in the manipulation of voting results is the use of a simplified mechanism for changing the electoral address. Thus, from 98,000 cases of changing the electoral address on the eve of local elections, about 30,000 attracted the attention of the police with an abnormal increase in the number of voters at individual addresses or polling stations. 10 criminal proceedings on the facts of relevant violations are launched," added the head of the National Police.

According to Klimenko, the police will pay attention to the prevention of violations related to the implementation of illegal campaigning and the provision of reliable cyber defense.

According to the head of the State Emergency Service (SESU) Mykola Chechiotkin, the service staff will continue to check the facilities where the polling stations will be located, as well as conduct briefings on man-made and fire safety for members of polling stations.

The State Migration Service will focus on issuing ID-cards so that every citizen can vote, and together with the State Border Guard Service will promptly respond to all possible questions that will arise when observers enter the territory of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksii Danilov says that on the eve of the local elections, there is an activation of certain religious structures as instruments of anti-Ukrainian activity.

Local elections are scheduled for October 25.

Больше новостей о: elections national police local elections public order

Hasidim Leave Novi Yarylovychi Checkpoint On Border With Belarus - Deputy Internal Affairs Minister Heraschenko
NBU Expecting Ukraine To Receive IMF Loan Tranche Before 2021
News
136,000 Law Enforcers Will Ensure Public Order During Local Elections 18:02
Kernes Spends UAH 5.8 Million On Treatment And Transportation To Germany 17:57
NBU Expecting Ukraine To Receive IMF Loan Tranche Before 2021 17:54
2021 Draft State Budget Provides UAH 18 Billion For Indexation Of Pensions - Finance Ministry 17:52
Hasidim Leave Novi Yarylovychi Checkpoint On Border With Belarus - Deputy Internal Affairs Minister Heraschenko 17:49
more news
St. Sophia of Kyiv. Photo by rbc.ua
Darnitsa and InterChem have funded a project to dry the foundation and walls of St. Sophia of Kyiv 19:09
3 Moroccan Citizens Killed, 3 More Hospitalized Due To Road Accident In Zaporizhia 13:57
Health Ministry Amends Protocol For Treatment Of Coronavirus 13:56
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 379 To 18,449 On September 16, Number Of Deaths Up 5 To 296 – Klitschko 13:29
Bakhmatyuk Sums Up Losses from ‘A Year of War’ Waged Against Him by NABU: 9 Thousand Jobs and 0,3% of GDP Lost 12:13
more news
Coronavirus-Infected People Will Be Able To Vote In Local Election By Sending Application Before 8 P.M., October 23 – Stepanov 13:19
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 291 To 18,740 On September 17, Number Of Deaths Up 8 To 304 – Klitschko 13:49
Health Ministry Cancels Mandatory PCR-Tests For People After 14-Day Self-Isolation 13:51
UIA Allows To Repeatedly Change Departure Date Free Of Charge From September 16 13:23
Health Ministry Considering Attraction Of Private Laboratories To Conduction Of Coronavirus Tests At Budget’s Expense 13:54
more news
136,000 Law Enforcers Will Ensure Public Order During Local Elections
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok