2021 Draft State Budget Provides UAH 18 Billion For Indexation Of Pensions - Finance Ministry

The Ministry of Finance states that the draft state budget for 2021 provides for the allocation of UAH 18 billion for the indexation of pensions.

Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko announced this during the presentation of the draft state budget-2021 in the Verkhovna Rada, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Next year, a transfer to the Pension Fund of UAH 20.4 billion is envisaged. UAH 18 billion - for the indexation of pensions, UAH 2.4 billion - to help pensioners over 75 years old," he said.

The minister added that UAH 323 billion were also provided for social benefits.

"A phased increase in the minimum wage is envisaged... As early as January 1, 2021, the minimum wage will rise to UAH 6,000, and from July 1 - to UAH 6,500. Such an increase will cost the country UAH 41 billion. This will affect the salaries of all workers of the public sector," the minister said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers suggested the Verkhovna Rada adopt the state budget for 2021 with revenues of UAH 1.07 trillion, expenditures of UAH 1.33 trillion and a deficit of UAH 270 billion.

