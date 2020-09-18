subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Hasidim Leave Novi Yarylovychi Checkpoint On Border With Belarus - Deputy Internal Affairs Minister Heraschenko
18 September 2020, Friday, 17:49 15
Politics 2020-09-18T19:15:02+03:00
Ukrainian news
Hasidim Leave Novi Yarylovychi Checkpoint On Border With Belarus - Deputy Internal Affairs Minister Heraschenk

Hasidim Leave Novi Yarylovychi Checkpoint On Border With Belarus - Deputy Internal Affairs Minister Heraschenko

Даша Зубкова
border, checkpoint, Belarus, Hasidim piligrims, Rosh Hashanah, Uman, Hasidim, Novi Yarylovychi

Hasidim leaved the Novi Yarylovychi checkpoint on the border with Belarus.

Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Anton Heraschenko wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Hasidic pilgrims completely leaved the territory of the Yarylovychi border post," he wrote.

Heraschenko added that the checkpoint will soon be able to resume its work.

"It remains only to clean up the territory and the Yarylovychi checkpoint can resume its work," he noted.

Heraschenko also attached a photo of trash that the Hasidim probably left behind.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the morning of September 18, 1,000 Hasidim were at the Novi Yarylovychi checkpoint.

The celebration of Rosh Hashanah will take place on September 18-20, there are about 2,000 Hasidim in Uman.

Больше новостей о: border checkpoint Belarus Hasidim piligrims Rosh Hashanah Uman Hasidim Novi Yarylovychi

Ukraine Asks Belarus To Ensure That Hasidic Pilgri...
Police Open Case On Violation Of Rights Of Those W...
7 Checkpoints Operating On Border With Belarus
Zelenskyy And Head Of Border Service Deineko Discu...
Hasidim Leave Novi Yarylovychi Checkpoint On Border With Belarus - Deputy Internal Affairs Minister Heraschenko
NBU Expecting Ukraine To Receive IMF Loan Tranche Before 2021
News
136,000 Law Enforcers Will Ensure Public Order During Local Elections 18:02
Kernes Spends UAH 5.8 Million On Treatment And Transportation To Germany 17:57
NBU Expecting Ukraine To Receive IMF Loan Tranche Before 2021 17:54
2021 Draft State Budget Provides UAH 18 Billion For Indexation Of Pensions - Finance Ministry 17:52
Hasidim Leave Novi Yarylovychi Checkpoint On Border With Belarus - Deputy Internal Affairs Minister Heraschenko 17:49
more news
St. Sophia of Kyiv. Photo by rbc.ua
Darnitsa and InterChem have funded a project to dry the foundation and walls of St. Sophia of Kyiv 19:09
3 Moroccan Citizens Killed, 3 More Hospitalized Due To Road Accident In Zaporizhia 13:57
Health Ministry Amends Protocol For Treatment Of Coronavirus 13:56
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 379 To 18,449 On September 16, Number Of Deaths Up 5 To 296 – Klitschko 13:29
Bakhmatyuk Sums Up Losses from ‘A Year of War’ Waged Against Him by NABU: 9 Thousand Jobs and 0,3% of GDP Lost 12:13
more news
Coronavirus-Infected People Will Be Able To Vote In Local Election By Sending Application Before 8 P.M., October 23 – Stepanov 13:19
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 291 To 18,740 On September 17, Number Of Deaths Up 8 To 304 – Klitschko 13:49
Health Ministry Cancels Mandatory PCR-Tests For People After 14-Day Self-Isolation 13:51
UIA Allows To Repeatedly Change Departure Date Free Of Charge From September 16 13:23
Health Ministry Considering Attraction Of Private Laboratories To Conduction Of Coronavirus Tests At Budget’s Expense 13:54
more news
136,000 Law Enforcers Will Ensure Public Order During Local Elections
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok