Hasidim Leave Novi Yarylovychi Checkpoint On Border With Belarus - Deputy Internal Affairs Minister Heraschenko

Hasidim leaved the Novi Yarylovychi checkpoint on the border with Belarus.

Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Anton Heraschenko wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Hasidic pilgrims completely leaved the territory of the Yarylovychi border post," he wrote.

Heraschenko added that the checkpoint will soon be able to resume its work.

"It remains only to clean up the territory and the Yarylovychi checkpoint can resume its work," he noted.

Heraschenko also attached a photo of trash that the Hasidim probably left behind.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the morning of September 18, 1,000 Hasidim were at the Novi Yarylovychi checkpoint.

The celebration of Rosh Hashanah will take place on September 18-20, there are about 2,000 Hasidim in Uman.

