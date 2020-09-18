subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Events
  • 3 Moroccan Citizens Killed, 3 More Hospitalized Due To Road Accident In Zaporizhia
18 September 2020, Friday, 13:57 40
Events 2020-09-18T16:30:03+03:00
Ukrainian news
3 Moroccan Citizens Killed, 3 More Hospitalized Due To Road Accident In Zaporizhia

3 Moroccan Citizens Killed, 3 More Hospitalized Due To Road Accident In Zaporizhia

Даша Зубкова
Zaporizhia, road accident, Morocco, Moroccan citizens

Three Moroccan citizens were killed and three more were hospitalized as a result of a road accident in Zaporizhia.

The communication department of the Zaporizhia Region Police has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On September 17, at about 07:40 p.m., the driver of a BMW car, moving along the middle lane of the carriageway of Naberezhna Highway from the side of Lermontova Street in the direction of Ukrainska Street near ​​the electric support, skidded the vehicle, drove into the left lane, where he collided with a Nissan car driven by 40-year-old driver. After that, the BMW driver drove onto the lawn, which separates the flows of oncoming lanes, and hit the support of the advertising carrier, as a result of which the vehicle caught fire," the statement reads.

As a result of the accident, a 21-year-old BMW driver and two of his passengers (a guy of the same age and a 17-year-old girl) were killed on impact.

Three more passengers (a 20-year-old girl and two guys 20 and 23 years old) were taken to the hospital with bodily injuries of varying severity.

All victims of the accident are citizens of the Kingdom of Morocco.

The driver and passenger of the second foreign-made car were not injured.

On this fact, criminal proceedings were opened under Part 3 of Article 286 (violation of traffic safety rules or vehicle operation by persons who drive vehicles, if they have caused the death of several persons) of the Criminal Code.

The causes and circumstances of the accident are being investigated.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, eight people were injured due to a road accident with a regular bus in Khmelnytskyi region on September 15.

Больше новостей о: Zaporizhia road accident Morocco Moroccan citizens

Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 291 To 18,740 On September 17, Number Of Deaths Up 8 To 304 – Klitschko
Health Ministry Cancels Mandatory PCR-Tests For People After 14-Day Self-Isolation
News
3 Moroccan Citizens Killed, 3 More Hospitalized Due To Road Accident In Zaporizhia 13:57
Health Ministry Amends Protocol For Treatment Of Coronavirus 13:56
Health Ministry Considering Attraction Of Private Laboratories To Conduction Of Coronavirus Tests At Budget’s Expense 13:54
Health Ministry Cancels Mandatory PCR-Tests For People After 14-Day Self-Isolation 13:51
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 291 To 18,740 On September 17, Number Of Deaths Up 8 To 304 – Klitschko 13:49
more news
Derkach and Kulyk unveiled a scheme of external governance of the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine 15:36
Biden called Trump a dog – Derkach releases new tapes 14:30
Derkach filed a lawsuit against the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine 15:41
Derkach released schemes of theft using tariffs and proposed to reduce them by a third 15:22
Zlochevsky's man testified: Burisma paid Biden $3.4 million stolen from Ukrainians 14:15
more news
Biden called Trump a dog – Derkach releases new tapes 14:30
Coronavirus-Infected People Will Be Able To Vote In Local Election By Sending Application Before 8 P.M., October 23 – Stepanov 13:19
UIA Allows To Repeatedly Change Departure Date Free Of Charge From September 16 13:23
Kernes Taken To German Clinic, His Condition Is Serious - Businessman Fuks 13:26
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 379 To 18,449 On September 16, Number Of Deaths Up 5 To 296 – Klitschko 13:29
more news
Health Ministry Amends Protocol For Treatment Of Coronavirus
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok