Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 291 To 18,740 On September 17, Number Of Deaths Up 8 To 304 – Klitschko

Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 291 To 18,740 On September 17, Number Of Deaths Up 8 To

On September 17, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 291 over September 16 to 18,740, and the number of deaths rose by eight to 304.

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On September 17, the number of coronavirus-infected people included 151 women aged 18-89; 10 girls aged 3 months to 17 years; 119 men aged 18-91; and 11 boys aged 4-17.

Besides, the overall number of newly-infected people included nine medical workers.

On September 17, a total of 57 coronavirus-infected people were hospitalized in Kyiv, and the rest are undergoing self-isolation.

On September 17, a total of 141 people recovered.

A total of 5,742 residents of the city of Kyiv have recovered since the start of the epidemic.

The largest number of coronavirus cases was registered in Desnianskyi district – 61, Dniprovskyi district – 40, and in Darnytskyi district – 39.

As Ukrainian News earlier reported, on September 16, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 379 over September 15 to 18,449, and the number of deaths rose by five to 296.

On September 17, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 3,228 over September 16 to 169,472, and the number of deaths rose by 68 over September 16 to 3,468; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 9.9% and the number of new lethal cases increased by 13.3%.

According to the report, as at the morning of September 18, there were 169,472 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 3,468 lethal cases; besides, 75,486 people had recovered.

On September 17, a total of 3,228 new coronavirus cases were registered, 1,573 people recovered, and 68 people died.

Therefore, on September 17, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (3,228 vs 1,573).

As at the morning of September 18, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 90,518, up 1.8% over September 17.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in the city of Kyiv (18,740), Lviv region (17,869), and Kharkiv region (14,264).

