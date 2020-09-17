subscribe to newsletter
SACPO Notifies MP Yurchenko Of Suspicion Of Taking Bribe

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) has served Member of Parliament Oleksandr Yurchenko with notification of suspicion of taking a bribe.

The press service of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On behalf of the prosecutor general, a SACPO prosecutor served a member of the Ukrainian parliament/member of the Parliamentary Committee on Energy, Housing, and Utility Services with notification of suspicion of using his legal powers and duties to obtain undue benefit on September 17, 2020," the statement said.

According to SACPO detectives, Yurchenko demanded a bribe of USD 13,000 through an intermediary in exchange for submitting proposals for inclusion in a draft law and demanded USD 200,000 for bribing members of the parliamentary committee to vote for these proposals.

Law enforcement officers recorded the transfer of the first amount to the parliamentarian through an intermediary in mid-August this year.

According to the statement, the second amount was planned to be transferred on August 26-27.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, law enforcement officers served an aide to Yurchenko with notification of suspicion and the High Anti-Corruption Court ordered his detention and set a bail of UAH 1 million for him on September 15.

