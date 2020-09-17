subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
17 September 2020, Thursday, 17:35 6
Politics 2020-09-17T22:00:05+03:00
Ukrainian news
Rada Regulates E-Trade Of Medicines

Rada Regulates E-Trade Of Medicines

Даша Зубкова
Rada, Verkhovna Rada, pharmacy, medicines, e-trade

The Verkhovna Rada regulated e-trade of medicines.

A total of 258 MPs voted for the adoption of the corresponding bill No.3615-1 as a whole, with the required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the provisions of the document, a business entity that has a license to carry out retail trade of medicines will be able to trade using information and telecommunication systems remotely, as well as deliver medicines to customers.

In this case, the licensee must be included in the list of entities entitled to carry out electronic retail trade of medicines; information on the licensee's right to carry out electronic retail trade of medicinal products must be contained in the license register for the production of medicinal products (in a pharmacy), wholesale and retail trade of medicinal products.

The website of a business entity should have the option of providing advice by a pharmacist, if necessary, when ordering medicines through the website of a pharmacy.

Besides, there must be own delivery service and equipment that ensures compliance with the storage conditions of medicines determined by the manufacturer during their transportation.

It is also allowed to attract on a contractual basis courier services and postal operators, provided they have special equipment for delivery.

Electronic trade in prescription drugs (except for the provision of electronic prescriptions), narcotic, psychotropic drugs, precursors, potent, poisonous, radioactive and immunobiological drugs, wholesale electronic trade of drugs will be prohibited.

Setting a minimum order size is prohibited.

The seller will be responsible for the quality of the medicine and its storage conditions during transportation.

After being signed by the President, the law comes into force the next day after its promulgation, and comes into effect three months after it comes into force.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in March, the Cabinet of Ministers authorized the remote sale of medicines during the quarantine period.

Больше новостей о: Rada Verkhovna Rada pharmacy medicines e-trade

Rada Adopts Law On Intelligence
Rada Recognizes Non-Democratic Nature Of President...
Cabinet Includes Hydroxychloroquine And Lopinavir ...
Coronavirus Express Tests Available In Most Of Lar...
Rada Adopts Law On Intelligence
SBI Deputy Director Babikov Admits Confiscation Of Poroshenko's Collection Of Paintings To State Revenue By Court Decision
News
SACPO Notifies MP Yurchenko Of Suspicion Of Taking Bribe 17:38
Rada Regulates E-Trade Of Medicines 17:35
OPG To Ask Court To Order Arrest Of MP Yurchenko, Set Bail Of UAH 5-10 Million 17:33
SBI Deputy Director Babikov Admits Confiscation Of Poroshenko's Collection Of Paintings To State Revenue By Court Decision 17:24
Rada Adopts Law On Intelligence 17:20
more news
Derkach and Kulyk unveiled a scheme of external governance of the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine 15:36
Derkach filed a lawsuit against the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine 15:41
Biden called Trump a dog – Derkach releases new tapes 14:30
Derkach released schemes of theft using tariffs and proposed to reduce them by a third 15:22
Zlochevsky's man testified: Burisma paid Biden $3.4 million stolen from Ukrainians 14:15
more news
Biden called Trump a dog – Derkach releases new tapes 14:30
Finance Ministry Places Government Bonds For UAH 2.9 Billion And USD 112 Million 15:08
MP Kasai Quits Servant Of The People Party 15:14
Tax Arrears Of Ukrnafta Made UAH 15.4 Billion As At Early September – State Tax Service 15:27
Ukraine Will Receive USD 2 Billion From Gazprom Under Gas Transit Contract In 2020 – Kobolev 15:38
more news
OPG To Ask Court To Order Arrest Of MP Yurchenko, Set Bail Of UAH 5-10 Million
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok