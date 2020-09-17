Rada Regulates E-Trade Of Medicines

The Verkhovna Rada regulated e-trade of medicines.

A total of 258 MPs voted for the adoption of the corresponding bill No.3615-1 as a whole, with the required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the provisions of the document, a business entity that has a license to carry out retail trade of medicines will be able to trade using information and telecommunication systems remotely, as well as deliver medicines to customers.

In this case, the licensee must be included in the list of entities entitled to carry out electronic retail trade of medicines; information on the licensee's right to carry out electronic retail trade of medicinal products must be contained in the license register for the production of medicinal products (in a pharmacy), wholesale and retail trade of medicinal products.

The website of a business entity should have the option of providing advice by a pharmacist, if necessary, when ordering medicines through the website of a pharmacy.

Besides, there must be own delivery service and equipment that ensures compliance with the storage conditions of medicines determined by the manufacturer during their transportation.

It is also allowed to attract on a contractual basis courier services and postal operators, provided they have special equipment for delivery.

Electronic trade in prescription drugs (except for the provision of electronic prescriptions), narcotic, psychotropic drugs, precursors, potent, poisonous, radioactive and immunobiological drugs, wholesale electronic trade of drugs will be prohibited.

Setting a minimum order size is prohibited.

The seller will be responsible for the quality of the medicine and its storage conditions during transportation.

After being signed by the President, the law comes into force the next day after its promulgation, and comes into effect three months after it comes into force.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in March, the Cabinet of Ministers authorized the remote sale of medicines during the quarantine period.

