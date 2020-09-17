subscribe to newsletter
  • OPG To Ask Court To Order Arrest Of MP Yurchenko, Set Bail Of UAH 5-10 Million
17 September 2020, Thursday, 17:33 12
OPG To Ask Court To Order Arrest Of MP Yurchenko, Set Bail Of UAH 5-10 Million

Даша Зубкова
The Office of the Prosecutor General (OPG) intends to ask the High Anti-Corruption Court to authorize arrest of Member of Parliament Oleksandr Yurchenko and set a bail of UAH 5-10 million.

A source in the Office of the Prosecutor General disclosed this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

"A bail of UAH 5-10 million and arrest," he said.

According to him, the Office of the Prosecutor General has not yet sent the petition to the court.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova has signed a petition to authorize arrest of Yurchenko.

