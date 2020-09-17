SBI Deputy Director Babikov Admits Confiscation Of Poroshenko's Collection Of Paintings To State Revenue By Court Decision

Deputy Director of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) Oleksandr Babikov admits the confiscation of the collection of paintings of former President Petro Poroshenko to the state revenue by a court decision.

He announced this in an interview with KP in Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“And all the noise around the collection is caused only by the fact that, according to the Criminal Code, smuggled items are subject to confiscation to the state's revenue. And if this fact is proven in court, the paintings will become the property of the public. Now international legal instructions have been sent to a number of foreign countries to establish the circumstances of acquisition of the collection," he said.

According to him, the collection of paintings left as the property of the Consulate of the Seychelles, and drove back as paintings belonging to Poroshenko.

"But the question remains open - why then the money was not paid? This forces us to investigate the entire chain of circumstances and dot the is," Babikov noted.

He added that in 2006 the collection was acquired at international auctions.

"At that time, the legislation assumed that in order to move cultural values, they must be declared and paid to the budget of Ukraine for import into its territory. At that time, the amount would have been about UAH 9 million. To avoid paying customs duties, the paintings were imported into our country as property of Consular offices of the Seychelles - since the property of diplomatic institutions is not subject to taxation. According to the position of the Supreme Court, there was a smuggling of cultural property. Later, in 2013, the collection went abroad and returned one more time," summed up the deputy director of the State Bureau of Investigation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the court has again arrested a collection of paintings of former president, Petro Poroshenko; the Kuznya na Rybalskomu plant is also under arrest.

Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova considers a promising case about paintings from the collection of former President Petro Poroshenko, which is being investigated by the State Bureau of Investigation.

