17 September 2020, Thursday
Rada Adopts Law On Intelligence

Даша Зубкова
The Verkhovna Rada adopted a law on intelligence.

A total of 258 Mps voted for the adoption of bill No. 2412-d as a whole, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The document introduces the concept of "intelligence bodies", which means the Foreign Intelligence Service, an intelligence body in the Ministry of Defense and the State Border Guard Service.

A number of bodies of the Armed Forces and the National Guard can be involved in intelligence.

Besides, the operational subdivisions of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) carrying out counterintelligence activities, the list of which is determined by the President, can conduct intelligence activities.

At the same time, it is prohibited to involve minors in intelligence activities.

The expenditures for the implementation and maintenance of intelligence activities belong to the secret expenditures of the state budget.

And purchases of goods, works and services to meet the needs of intelligence activities are secret and are carried out according to the procedures established by law for defense procurements.

The President is invited to lead the intelligence bodies, the President will also appoint the heads of the intelligence bodies.

The President will determine the priority tasks of intelligence.

At the same time, the general coordination of the activities of the subjects of the intelligence community is carried out by the National Security and Defense Council.

To carry out intelligence activities, the authorities are encouraged to apply to the court of appeal with a claim.

Such bodies will provide information on the restriction of the rights, freedoms and legitimate interests of individuals only after the completion of intelligence activities and if the provision of this information does not pose a threat to the national security of Ukraine.

Official salaries and other components of financial security, wages, as well as the procedure for the payment of financial security and salaries to employees of intelligence bodies are established by the heads of these bodies.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada has provided for the creation of centers for mine action and humanitarian demining.

News
136,000 Law Enforcers Will Ensure Public Order During Local Elections
