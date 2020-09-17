Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 379 To 18,449 On September 16, Number Of Deaths Up 5 To 296 – Klitschko

Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 379 To 18,449 On September 16, Number Of Deaths Up 5 To

On September 16, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 379 over September 15 to 18,449, and the number of deaths rose by five to 296.

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On September 16, the number of coronavirus-infected people included 208 women aged 18-76; 20 girls aged 7 months to 16 years; 130 men aged 18-83; and 21 boys aged 3-17.

On September 16, a total of 31 coronavirus-infected people were hospitalized in Kyiv, and the rest are undergoing self-isolation.

On September 16, a total of 82 people recovered.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 15, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 356 over September 14 to 18,070, and the number of deaths rose by eight to 291.

On September 16, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 3,584 over September 15 to 166,244, and the number of deaths rose by 60 over September 15 to 3,400; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 21.2% and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 21.1%.

According to the report, as at the morning of September 16, there were 166,244 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 3,400 lethal cases; besides, 73,913 people had recovered.

On September 16, a total of 3,584 new coronavirus cases were registered, 1,589 people recovered, and 60 people died.

Therefore, on September 16, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (3,584 vs 1,589).

As at the morning of September 17, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 88,931, up 2.2% over September 16.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in the city of Kyiv (18,449), Lviv region (17,664), and Kharkiv region (13,915).

