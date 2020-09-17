subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Events
  • Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 379 To 18,449 On September 16, Number Of Deaths Up 5 To 296 – Klitschko
17 September 2020, Thursday, 13:29 12
Events 2020-09-17T15:45:02+03:00
Ukrainian news
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 379 To 18,449 On September 16, Number Of Deaths Up 5 To

Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 379 To 18,449 On September 16, Number Of Deaths Up 5 To 296 – Klitschko

Даша Зубкова
Ukraine, Kyiv, Coronavirus, quarantine, COVID-19, death from coronavirus, adaptive quarantine., orange zone

On September 16, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 379 over September 15 to 18,449, and the number of deaths rose by five to 296.

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On September 16, the number of coronavirus-infected people included 208 women aged 18-76; 20 girls aged 7 months to 16 years; 130 men aged 18-83; and 21 boys aged 3-17.

On September 16, a total of 31 coronavirus-infected people were hospitalized in Kyiv, and the rest are undergoing self-isolation.

On September 16, a total of 82 people recovered.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 15, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 356 over September 14 to 18,070, and the number of deaths rose by eight to 291.

On September 16, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 3,584 over September 15 to 166,244, and the number of deaths rose by 60 over September 15 to 3,400; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 21.2% and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 21.1%.

According to the report, as at the morning of September 16, there were 166,244 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 3,400 lethal cases; besides, 73,913 people had recovered.

On September 16, a total of 3,584 new coronavirus cases were registered, 1,589 people recovered, and 60 people died.

Therefore, on September 16, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (3,584 vs 1,589).

As at the morning of September 17, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 88,931, up 2.2% over September 16.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in the city of Kyiv (18,449), Lviv region (17,664), and Kharkiv region (13,915).

Больше новостей о: Ukraine Kyiv Coronavirus quarantine COVID-19 death from coronavirus adaptive quarantine. orange zone

Ukraine Asks Belarus To Ensure That Hasidic Pilgri...
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City...
Kernes Taken To German Clinic, His Condition Is Se...
Coronavirus-Infected People Will Be Able To Vote I...
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 379 To 18,449 On September 16, Number Of Deaths Up 5 To 296 – Klitschko
Coronavirus-Infected People Will Be Able To Vote In Local Election By Sending Application Before 8 P.M., October 23 – Stepanov
News
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 379 To 18,449 On September 16, Number Of Deaths Up 5 To 296 – Klitschko 13:29
Kernes Taken To German Clinic, His Condition Is Serious - Businessman Fuks 13:26
UIA Allows To Repeatedly Change Departure Date Free Of Charge From September 16 13:23
Venediktova Signs MP Yurchenko’s Arrest 13:22
Coronavirus-Infected People Will Be Able To Vote In Local Election By Sending Application Before 8 P.M., October 23 – Stepanov 13:19
more news
Derkach and Kulyk unveiled a scheme of external governance of the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine 15:36
Derkach filed a lawsuit against the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine 15:41
Biden called Trump a dog – Derkach releases new tapes 14:30
Derkach released schemes of theft using tariffs and proposed to reduce them by a third 15:22
Zlochevsky's man testified: Burisma paid Biden $3.4 million stolen from Ukrainians 14:15
more news
Next Meeting Of Advisers To Leaders Of Normandy Format Countries Will Take Place Within 10 Days - Zelenskyy 18:02
Finance Ministry Places Government Bonds For UAH 2.9 Billion And USD 112 Million 15:08
MP Kasai Quits Servant Of The People Party 15:14
Tax Arrears Of Ukrnafta Made UAH 15.4 Billion As At Early September – State Tax Service 15:27
Ukraine Will Receive USD 2 Billion From Gazprom Under Gas Transit Contract In 2020 – Kobolev 15:38
more news
Kernes Taken To German Clinic, His Condition Is Serious - Businessman Fuks
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok