Kernes Taken To German Clinic, His Condition Is Serious - Businessman Fuks

The chairperson of the Kharkiv City Council Hennadii Kernes was taken to a German clinic, his condition is serious.

Ukrainian businessman Pavlo Fuks announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"At about 1 a.m., Hennadii Kernes flew to the Charite clinic. His condition is serious, but he is conscious - we exchanged a few words with him via video link," he wrote.

Charite is a clinical complex located in four districts of Berlin.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kernes fell ill with coronavirus.

