subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Economy
  • UIA Allows To Repeatedly Change Departure Date Free Of Charge From September 16
17 September 2020, Thursday, 13:23 9
Economy 2020-09-17T13:25:29+03:00
Ukrainian news
UIA Allows To Repeatedly Change Departure Date Free Of Charge From September 16

UIA Allows To Repeatedly Change Departure Date Free Of Charge From September 16

Даша Зубкова
flight, Ukraine International Airlines, UIA, departure

Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) allowed to repeatedly change the departure date free of charge from September 16.

UIA has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Passengers who will buy UIA air tickets from September 16, inclusively, will be able to repeatedly change the departure date free of charge during the validity period of the ticket," the statement reads.

Besides, passengers with tickets issued on UIA forms can independently change the date, route and flight class online.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, UIA intends to launch five flights from Kyiv from October 1.

Больше новостей о: flight Ukraine International Airlines UIA departure

Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 379 To 18,449 On September 16, Number Of Deaths Up 5 To 296 – Klitschko
Coronavirus-Infected People Will Be Able To Vote In Local Election By Sending Application Before 8 P.M., October 23 – Stepanov
News
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 379 To 18,449 On September 16, Number Of Deaths Up 5 To 296 – Klitschko 13:29
Kernes Taken To German Clinic, His Condition Is Serious - Businessman Fuks 13:26
UIA Allows To Repeatedly Change Departure Date Free Of Charge From September 16 13:23
Venediktova Signs MP Yurchenko’s Arrest 13:22
Coronavirus-Infected People Will Be Able To Vote In Local Election By Sending Application Before 8 P.M., October 23 – Stepanov 13:19
more news
Derkach and Kulyk unveiled a scheme of external governance of the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine 15:36
Derkach filed a lawsuit against the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine 15:41
Biden called Trump a dog – Derkach releases new tapes 14:30
Derkach released schemes of theft using tariffs and proposed to reduce them by a third 15:22
Zlochevsky's man testified: Burisma paid Biden $3.4 million stolen from Ukrainians 14:15
more news
Next Meeting Of Advisers To Leaders Of Normandy Format Countries Will Take Place Within 10 Days - Zelenskyy 18:02
Finance Ministry Places Government Bonds For UAH 2.9 Billion And USD 112 Million 15:08
MP Kasai Quits Servant Of The People Party 15:14
Tax Arrears Of Ukrnafta Made UAH 15.4 Billion As At Early September – State Tax Service 15:27
Ukraine Will Receive USD 2 Billion From Gazprom Under Gas Transit Contract In 2020 – Kobolev 15:38
more news
Kernes Taken To German Clinic, His Condition Is Serious - Businessman Fuks
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok