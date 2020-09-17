UIA Allows To Repeatedly Change Departure Date Free Of Charge From September 16

Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) allowed to repeatedly change the departure date free of charge from September 16.

UIA has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Passengers who will buy UIA air tickets from September 16, inclusively, will be able to repeatedly change the departure date free of charge during the validity period of the ticket," the statement reads.

Besides, passengers with tickets issued on UIA forms can independently change the date, route and flight class online.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, UIA intends to launch five flights from Kyiv from October 1.

