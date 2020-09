Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 379 To 18,449 On September 16, Number Of Deaths Up 5 To 296 – Klitschko 13:29

Kernes Taken To German Clinic, His Condition Is Serious - Businessman Fuks 13:26

UIA Allows To Repeatedly Change Departure Date Free Of Charge From September 16 13:23

Venediktova Signs MP Yurchenko’s Arrest 13:22