Coronavirus-Infected People Will Be Able To Vote In Local Election By Sending Application Before 8 P.M., October 23 – Stepanov

Coronavirus-Infected People Will Be Able To Vote In Local Election By Sending Application Before 8 P.M., Octob

Coronavirus-infected people will be able to vote in the local election on October 25 by sending the respective application before 11 p.m., October 23.

Health Minister, Maksym Stepanov, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Election commission members will have to use individual protection means when visiting such voters.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the order of anti-epidemic measures during organization and holding of the election, including the local ones on October 25.

On September 16, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 3,584 over September 15 to 166,244, and the number of deaths rose by 60 over September 15 to 3,400; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 21.2% and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 21.1%.

According to the report, as at the morning of September 16, there were 166,244 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 3,400 lethal cases; besides, 73,913 people had recovered.

On September 16, a total of 3,584 new coronavirus cases were registered, 1,589 people recovered, and 60 people died.

Therefore, on September 16, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (3,584 vs 1,589).

As at the morning of September 17, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 88,931, up 2.2% over September 16.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in the city of Kyiv (18,449), Lviv region (17,664), and Kharkiv region (13,915).

