subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Coronavirus-Infected People Will Be Able To Vote In Local Election By Sending Application Before 8 P.M., October 23 – Stepanov
17 September 2020, Thursday, 13:19 12
Politics 2020-09-17T14:15:02+03:00
Ukrainian news
Coronavirus-Infected People Will Be Able To Vote In Local Election By Sending Application Before 8 P.M., Octob

Coronavirus-Infected People Will Be Able To Vote In Local Election By Sending Application Before 8 P.M., October 23 – Stepanov

Даша Зубкова
elections, voting, local elections, Coronavirus, COVID-19, coronavirus infected person

Coronavirus-infected people will be able to vote in the local election on October 25 by sending the respective application before 11 p.m., October 23.

Health Minister, Maksym Stepanov, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Election commission members will have to use individual protection means when visiting such voters.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the order of anti-epidemic measures during organization and holding of the election, including the local ones on October 25.

On September 16, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 3,584 over September 15 to 166,244, and the number of deaths rose by 60 over September 15 to 3,400; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 21.2% and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 21.1%.

According to the report, as at the morning of September 16, there were 166,244 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 3,400 lethal cases; besides, 73,913 people had recovered.

On September 16, a total of 3,584 new coronavirus cases were registered, 1,589 people recovered, and 60 people died.

Therefore, on September 16, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (3,584 vs 1,589).

As at the morning of September 17, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 88,931, up 2.2% over September 16.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in the city of Kyiv (18,449), Lviv region (17,664), and Kharkiv region (13,915).

Больше новостей о: elections voting local elections Coronavirus COVID-19 coronavirus infected person

Rada Cancels Provision Of Police Clearance Certifi...
Arakhamia: Local Election Resolution Might Be Amen...
Employers Not Allowed To Refuse Self-Isolation Of ...
Ukraine Asks Belarus To Ensure That Hasidic Pilgri...
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 379 To 18,449 On September 16, Number Of Deaths Up 5 To 296 – Klitschko
Coronavirus-Infected People Will Be Able To Vote In Local Election By Sending Application Before 8 P.M., October 23 – Stepanov
News
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 379 To 18,449 On September 16, Number Of Deaths Up 5 To 296 – Klitschko 13:29
Kernes Taken To German Clinic, His Condition Is Serious - Businessman Fuks 13:26
UIA Allows To Repeatedly Change Departure Date Free Of Charge From September 16 13:23
Venediktova Signs MP Yurchenko’s Arrest 13:22
Coronavirus-Infected People Will Be Able To Vote In Local Election By Sending Application Before 8 P.M., October 23 – Stepanov 13:19
more news
Derkach and Kulyk unveiled a scheme of external governance of the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine 15:36
Derkach filed a lawsuit against the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine 15:41
Biden called Trump a dog – Derkach releases new tapes 14:30
Derkach released schemes of theft using tariffs and proposed to reduce them by a third 15:22
Zlochevsky's man testified: Burisma paid Biden $3.4 million stolen from Ukrainians 14:15
more news
Next Meeting Of Advisers To Leaders Of Normandy Format Countries Will Take Place Within 10 Days - Zelenskyy 18:02
Finance Ministry Places Government Bonds For UAH 2.9 Billion And USD 112 Million 15:08
MP Kasai Quits Servant Of The People Party 15:14
Tax Arrears Of Ukrnafta Made UAH 15.4 Billion As At Early September – State Tax Service 15:27
Ukraine Will Receive USD 2 Billion From Gazprom Under Gas Transit Contract In 2020 – Kobolev 15:38
more news
Kernes Taken To German Clinic, His Condition Is Serious - Businessman Fuks
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok