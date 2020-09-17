964 properties of banned outfits frozen in Pakistan

A total of 964 properties of proscribed organizations Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD), Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation (FIF), and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) have been frozen across Pakistan till date, the Dispatch News Desk (DND) news agency reported.

In a reply to a question by the Jamaat-e-Islami’s Senator Mushtaq Ahmed, the Minister for Interior Ijaz Ahmed Shah told the Senate on Wednesday that the Provincial Home Departments have frozen the properties of proscribed organizations under the United Nations Security Council (Freezing and Seizure) Order, 2019 issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The minister noted that the freezing is carried out against the UN-designated entities.

Ijaz Ahmed Shah also shared the details with the Senate of frozen accounts of some madrassas (religious seminaries) by the government under the National Action Plan (NAP).

The interior minister told that 907 properties of JuD and FIF including 76 schools, 4 colleges, 330 madaris/mosques, 186 dispensaries, 15 hospitals, 262 ambulances, 1 funeral bus, 10 boats, 3 disaster management offices, 17 buildings/lands/livestock, 1 open plot, 1 agriculture land, and 2 motorcycles have been frozen till date.

Likewise, 57 properties owned by JeM including 53 madaris/mosques, 2 dispensaries, and 2 ambulances have been frozen.

The minister also shared the province-wise breakup of frozen property of the proscribed organizations. The province-wise data says that 611 properties owned by JuD and FIF were frozen in Punjab, 80 in Sindh, 108 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), 30 in Balochistan, 17 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), and 61 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). The House was further apprised that 8 properties of JeM were frozen in Punjab, 3 in Sindh, 29 in KPK, 1 in Balochistan, 4 in ICT, and 12 in AJK.

The province-wise data says that 611 properties owned by JuD and FIF were frozen in Punjab, 80 in Sindh, 108 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), 30 in Balochistan, 17 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), and 61 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The House was further apprised that 8 properties of JeM were frozen in Punjab, 3 in Sindh, 29 in KPK, 1 in Balochistan, 4 in ICT, and 12 in AJK.

