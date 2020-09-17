subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • World
  • 964 properties of banned outfits frozen in Pakistan
17 September 2020, Thursday, 08:29 15
World 2020-09-17T14:45:07+03:00
Ukrainian news
964 properties of banned outfits frozen in Pakistan

964 properties of banned outfits frozen in Pakistan

Тимофей Борзенко
United Nations Security Council, Pakistan, Islamic Republic of Pakistan, organizations, proscrib
964 properties of proscribed organizations have been frozen across Pakistan. Photo by: gulfnews.com
964 properties of proscribed organizations have been frozen across Pakistan. Photo by: gulfnews.com

A total of 964 properties of proscribed organizations Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD), Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation (FIF), and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) have been frozen across Pakistan till date, the Dispatch News Desk (DND) news agency reported.

In a reply to a question by the Jamaat-e-Islami’s Senator Mushtaq Ahmed, the Minister for Interior Ijaz Ahmed Shah told the Senate on Wednesday that the Provincial Home Departments have frozen the properties of proscribed organizations under the United Nations Security Council (Freezing and Seizure) Order, 2019 issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The minister noted that the freezing is carried out against the UN-designated entities.

Ijaz Ahmed Shah also shared the details with the Senate of frozen accounts of some madrassas (religious seminaries) by the government under the National Action Plan (NAP).

The interior minister told that 907 properties of JuD and FIF including 76 schools, 4 colleges, 330 madaris/mosques, 186 dispensaries, 15 hospitals, 262 ambulances, 1 funeral bus, 10 boats, 3 disaster management offices, 17 buildings/lands/livestock, 1 open plot, 1 agriculture land, and 2 motorcycles have been frozen till date.

Likewise, 57 properties owned by JeM including 53 madaris/mosques, 2 dispensaries, and 2 ambulances have been frozen.

The details of properties as per organization are as under:—Proscribed organizations - A total of 964 properties of proscribed organizations Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD), Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation (FIF), and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) have been frozen across Pakistan, the Senate was told on Wednesday. In a reply to a question by the Jamaat-e-Islami’s Senator Mushtaq Ahmed, the Minister for Interior Ijaz Ahmed Shah told the House that the Provincial Home Departments have frozen the properties of proscribed organizations under the United Nations Security Council (Freezing and Seizure) Order, 2019 issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The minister noted that the freezing is carried out against the UN designated entities. Ijaz Ahmed Shah also shared the details with the Senate of frozen accounts of some madrassas (religious seminaries) by the government under the National Action Plan (NAP). The interior minister told that 907 properties of JuD and FIF including 76 schools, 4 colleges, 330 madaris/mosques, 186 dispensaries, 15 hospitals, 262 ambulances, 1 funeral bus, 10 boats, 3 disaster management offices, 17 buildings/lands/livestock, 1 open plot, 1 agriculture land, and 2 motorcycles have been frozen till date. Likewise, 57 properties owned by JeM including 53 madaris/mosques, 2 dispensaries, and 2 ambulances have been frozen.

The minister also shared the province-wise breakup of frozen property of the proscribed organizations. The province-wise data says that 611 properties owned by JuD and FIF were frozen in Punjab, 80 in Sindh, 108 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), 30 in Balochistan, 17 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), and 61 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). The House was further apprised that 8 properties of JeM were frozen in Punjab, 3 in Sindh, 29 in KPK, 1 in Balochistan, 4 in ICT, and 12 in AJK.

The minister also shared the province-wise breakup of the frozen property of the proscribed organizations.

The province-wise data says that 611 properties owned by JuD and FIF were frozen in Punjab, 80 in Sindh, 108 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), 30 in Balochistan, 17 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), and 61 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The House was further apprised that 8 properties of JeM were frozen in Punjab, 3 in Sindh, 29 in KPK, 1 in Balochistan, 4 in ICT, and 12 in AJK.

Больше новостей о: United Nations Security Council Pakistan Islamic Republic of Pakistan organizations proscrib

Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 379 To 18,449 On September 16, Number Of Deaths Up 5 To 296 – Klitschko
Coronavirus-Infected People Will Be Able To Vote In Local Election By Sending Application Before 8 P.M., October 23 – Stepanov
News
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 379 To 18,449 On September 16, Number Of Deaths Up 5 To 296 – Klitschko 13:29
Kernes Taken To German Clinic, His Condition Is Serious - Businessman Fuks 13:26
UIA Allows To Repeatedly Change Departure Date Free Of Charge From September 16 13:23
Venediktova Signs MP Yurchenko’s Arrest 13:22
Coronavirus-Infected People Will Be Able To Vote In Local Election By Sending Application Before 8 P.M., October 23 – Stepanov 13:19
more news
Derkach and Kulyk unveiled a scheme of external governance of the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine 15:36
Derkach filed a lawsuit against the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine 15:41
Biden called Trump a dog – Derkach releases new tapes 14:30
Derkach released schemes of theft using tariffs and proposed to reduce them by a third 15:22
Zlochevsky's man testified: Burisma paid Biden $3.4 million stolen from Ukrainians 14:15
more news
Next Meeting Of Advisers To Leaders Of Normandy Format Countries Will Take Place Within 10 Days - Zelenskyy 18:02
Finance Ministry Places Government Bonds For UAH 2.9 Billion And USD 112 Million 15:08
MP Kasai Quits Servant Of The People Party 15:14
Tax Arrears Of Ukrnafta Made UAH 15.4 Billion As At Early September – State Tax Service 15:27
Ukraine Will Receive USD 2 Billion From Gazprom Under Gas Transit Contract In 2020 – Kobolev 15:38
more news
Kernes Taken To German Clinic, His Condition Is Serious - Businessman Fuks
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok