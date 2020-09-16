Ukraine Asks Belarus To Ensure That Hasidic Pilgrims Comply With 2-Week Quarantine

Ukraine asks Belarus to ensure that Hasidic pilgrims comply a two-week quarantine.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"According to the quarantine restrictions in force in the Republic of Belarus, foreigners arriving in the Republic of Belarus must undergo a 14-day self-isolation. Transit through the territory of the Republic of Belarus is allowed within 48 hours in order to travel to the state of permanent/temporary residence," the statement reads.

At the same time, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the overwhelming majority of pilgrims stay at the border for more than 48 hours and are not persons permanently/temporarily residing in Ukraine.

"This is a violation of the quarantine rules of the transit regime established in the Republic of Belarus. Taking into account the abovementioned, the Ukrainian side appeals to the Belarusian side with persistent petition to ensure unconditional observance of quarantine by foreigners-pilgrims and the current legislation of Ukraine and the Republic of Belarus," the statement said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs states that despite the repeated explanations provided by the Ukrainian side about the restriction of the entry of foreigners, Hasidic pilgrims constantly arrive at the Ukrainian-Belarusian section of the border, trying to get to Ukraine to celebrate Rosh Hashanah.

The Foreign Ministry has already asked Belarus not to let them go to Ukraine, because if they do not fall under the category of exceptions, they cannot be allowed into the territory.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the Office of the President urged Belarus not to misinform Hasidic pilgrims about the openness of the Ukrainian state border for them.

