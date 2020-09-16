subscribe to newsletter
16 September 2020, Wednesday, 19:39
Ukrainian news
Cabinet Introduces Fixation In Driver's License Of Blood Group And Consent To Posthumous Organ Donation

Даша Зубкова
The Cabinet of Ministers introduced the fixation in the driver's license of the blood group and consent to posthumous organ donation.

The corresponding decision was made at a government meeting on Wednesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Amendments are being made to the procedure for issuing driver's licenses in terms of making a mark on the driver's license about the consent or disagreement to posthumous donation and statements about the blood group (Rh factor).

Also, the prevalence of pink was established for driver's licenses upon issue, and the establishment of levels of compliance with environmental standards was introduced for vehicles.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the introduction of a mechanism for displaying a certificate of registration of temporarily displaced persons in the Diya mobile application.

Cabinet Cancels Rule Requiring Public Transport In Coronavirus "Orange" Zones To Operate At 50% Seating Capacity
