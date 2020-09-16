Cabinet Cancels Rule Requiring Public Transport In Coronavirus "Orange" Zones To Operate At 50% Seating Capacity

Cabinet Cancels Rule Requiring Public Transport In Coronavirus "Orange" Zones To Operate At 50% Seating Capaci

The Cabinet of Ministers has canceled the decision that requires public transport in administrative units classified as coronavirus "orange" zones to operate at 50% seating capacity.

The relevant decision was made at a government meeting on Wednesday, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The rule prohibiting operation of public transport at more than 50% seating capacity on the territories of the regions in which an ‘orange level’ of epidemic danger is established, has been canceled," Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said.

Beisdes, cultural establishments in territories classified as coronavirus "orange" zones are allowed to operate at 50% capacity.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers has changed the criterion for classifying regions as coronavirus "red" zones.

