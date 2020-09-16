Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 356 To 18,070 On September 15, Number Of Deaths Up 8 To 291 – Klitschko

Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 356 To 18,070 On September 15, Number Of Deaths Up 8 To

On September 15, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 356 over September 14 to 18,070, and the number of deaths rose by eight to 291.

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On September 15, the number of coronavirus-infected people included 184 women aged 18-76; 15 girls aged 2-15; 139 men aged 18-83; and 18 boys aged 1-16.

There also were eight medical workers among the newly-infected people on September 15.

On September 15, a total of 38 coronavirus-infected people were hospitalized in Kyiv, and the rest are undergoing self-isolation.

On September 15, a total of 134 people recovered.

Since the start of the epidemic, the number has made 5,519 residents of the city of Kyiv.

The largest number of coronavirus cases was registered in Darnytskyi district – 74, Dniprovskyi district - 66, and Desnianskyi district – 45.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 14, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 285 over September 13 to 17,714, and the number of deaths rose by 11 to 283.

On September 15, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 2,958 over September 14 to 162,660, and the number of deaths rose by 76 over September 14 to 3,340; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 1.8% and the number of new lethal cases rose by 43.4%.

According to the report, as at the morning of September 16, there were 162,660 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 3,340 lethal cases; besides, 72,324 people had recovered.

On September 15, a total of 2,958 new coronavirus cases were registered, 1,514 people recovered, and 76 people died.

Therefore, on September 15, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (2,958 vs 1,514).

As at the morning of September 16, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 86,996, up 1.6% over September 15.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in the city of Kyiv (18,070), Lviv region (17,430), and Kharkiv region (13,432).

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources