subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Events
  • Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 356 To 18,070 On September 15, Number Of Deaths Up 8 To 291 – Klitschko
16 September 2020, Wednesday, 15:40 13
Events 2020-09-16T19:00:03+03:00
Ukrainian news
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 356 To 18,070 On September 15, Number Of Deaths Up 8 To

Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 356 To 18,070 On September 15, Number Of Deaths Up 8 To 291 – Klitschko

Даша Зубкова
Ukraine, Kyiv, Coronavirus, COVID-19, coronavirus case, Coronavirus infection, coronavirus epidemic, death from coronavirus

On September 15, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 356 over September 14 to 18,070, and the number of deaths rose by eight to 291.

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On September 15, the number of coronavirus-infected people included 184 women aged 18-76; 15 girls aged 2-15; 139 men aged 18-83; and 18 boys aged 1-16.

There also were eight medical workers among the newly-infected people on September 15.

On September 15, a total of 38 coronavirus-infected people were hospitalized in Kyiv, and the rest are undergoing self-isolation.

On September 15, a total of 134 people recovered.

Since the start of the epidemic, the number has made 5,519 residents of the city of Kyiv.

The largest number of coronavirus cases was registered in Darnytskyi district – 74, Dniprovskyi district - 66, and Desnianskyi district – 45.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 14, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 285 over September 13 to 17,714, and the number of deaths rose by 11 to 283.

On September 15, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 2,958 over September 14 to 162,660, and the number of deaths rose by 76 over September 14 to 3,340; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 1.8% and the number of new lethal cases rose by 43.4%.

According to the report, as at the morning of September 16, there were 162,660 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 3,340 lethal cases; besides, 72,324 people had recovered.

On September 15, a total of 2,958 new coronavirus cases were registered, 1,514 people recovered, and 76 people died.

Therefore, on September 15, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (2,958 vs 1,514).

As at the morning of September 16, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 86,996, up 1.6% over September 15.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in the city of Kyiv (18,070), Lviv region (17,430), and Kharkiv region (13,432).

Больше новостей о: Ukraine Kyiv Coronavirus COVID-19 coronavirus case Coronavirus infection coronavirus epidemic death from coronavirus

133 Classes In 56 Schools In Kyiv Transferred To D...
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Up 18% To 2,905 On Se...
Zelenskyy And Head Of Border Service Deineko Discu...
Cabinet Suggests Rada Provide Allocation Of UAH 2....
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 356 To 18,070 On September 15, Number Of Deaths Up 8 To 291 – Klitschko
Ukraine Will Receive USD 2 Billion From Gazprom Under Gas Transit Contract In 2020 – Kobolev
News
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 356 To 18,070 On September 15, Number Of Deaths Up 8 To 291 – Klitschko 15:40
Ukraine Will Receive USD 2 Billion From Gazprom Under Gas Transit Contract In 2020 – Kobolev 15:38
Tax Arrears Of Ukrnafta Made UAH 15.4 Billion As At Early September – State Tax Service 15:27
MP Kasai Quits Servant Of The People Party 15:14
Finance Ministry Places Government Bonds For UAH 2.9 Billion And USD 112 Million 15:08
more news
Cabinet Approves Anti-Epidemic Measures For October 25 Local Elections 18:19
Zelenskyy And Head Of Border Service Deineko Discuss Situation On Border With Belarus Due To Massive Arrival Of Hasidic Pilgrims 17:59
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Up 18% To 2,905 On September 14, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 60.6% To 53 13:05
Rada Recognizes Non-Democratic Nature Of Presidential Election In Belarus And Published Results Do Not Reflect Real Expression Of Will Of Belarusians 17:51
133 Classes In 56 Schools In Kyiv Transferred To Distance Learning Due To Coronavirus - Klitschko 18:24
more news
Next Meeting Of Advisers To Leaders Of Normandy Format Countries Will Take Place Within 10 Days - Zelenskyy 18:02
Cabinet Suggests Rada Set Living Wage At UAH 2,189, And Minimum Wage At UAH 6,000 From January 2021 13:02
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Up 18% To 2,905 On September 14, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 60.6% To 53 13:05
Rada Will Consider Resolution On Situation In Belarus On Tuesday 13:09
Arakhamia: Local Election Resolution Might Be Amended 13:14
more news
Finance Ministry Places Government Bonds For UAH 2.9 Billion And USD 112 Million
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok