subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Economy
  • Ukraine Will Receive USD 2 Billion From Gazprom Under Gas Transit Contract In 2020 – Kobolev
16 September 2020, Wednesday, 15:38 10
Economy 2020-09-16T15:39:49+03:00
Ukrainian news
Ukraine Will Receive USD 2 Billion From Gazprom Under Gas Transit Contract In 2020 – Kobolev

Ukraine Will Receive USD 2 Billion From Gazprom Under Gas Transit Contract In 2020 – Kobolev

Даша Зубкова
Russia, gas, Naftogaz, Naftogaz of Ukraine, natural gas, Gazprom, gas transit, Kobolev, Andrii Kobolev

Board Chairperson of Naftogaz of Ukraine, Andrii Kobolev, states that in 2020, Ukraine will receive around USD 2 billion from Russia's gas monopoly Gazprom under the contract on transit of Russian natural gas via Ukraine.

He said this in an interview for Yanina Sokolova, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that the natural gas transit contract under the "pump and pay" principle is particularly important during the crisis, as Ukraine is interested in guaranteed revenue from the natural gas transit.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukrainian Gas Transport System Operator state-run enterprise is expecting the transit of 52-55 billion cubic meters of gas in 2020.

Больше новостей о: Russia gas Naftogaz Naftogaz of Ukraine natural gas Gazprom gas transit Kobolev Andrii Kobolev

Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 356 To 18,070 On September 15, Number Of Deaths Up 8 To 291 – Klitschko
Ukraine Will Receive USD 2 Billion From Gazprom Under Gas Transit Contract In 2020 – Kobolev
News
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 356 To 18,070 On September 15, Number Of Deaths Up 8 To 291 – Klitschko 15:40
Ukraine Will Receive USD 2 Billion From Gazprom Under Gas Transit Contract In 2020 – Kobolev 15:38
Tax Arrears Of Ukrnafta Made UAH 15.4 Billion As At Early September – State Tax Service 15:27
MP Kasai Quits Servant Of The People Party 15:14
Finance Ministry Places Government Bonds For UAH 2.9 Billion And USD 112 Million 15:08
more news
Cabinet Approves Anti-Epidemic Measures For October 25 Local Elections 18:19
Zelenskyy And Head Of Border Service Deineko Discuss Situation On Border With Belarus Due To Massive Arrival Of Hasidic Pilgrims 17:59
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Up 18% To 2,905 On September 14, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 60.6% To 53 13:05
Rada Recognizes Non-Democratic Nature Of Presidential Election In Belarus And Published Results Do Not Reflect Real Expression Of Will Of Belarusians 17:51
133 Classes In 56 Schools In Kyiv Transferred To Distance Learning Due To Coronavirus - Klitschko 18:24
more news
Next Meeting Of Advisers To Leaders Of Normandy Format Countries Will Take Place Within 10 Days - Zelenskyy 18:02
Cabinet Suggests Rada Set Living Wage At UAH 2,189, And Minimum Wage At UAH 6,000 From January 2021 13:02
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Up 18% To 2,905 On September 14, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 60.6% To 53 13:05
Rada Will Consider Resolution On Situation In Belarus On Tuesday 13:09
Arakhamia: Local Election Resolution Might Be Amended 13:14
more news
Finance Ministry Places Government Bonds For UAH 2.9 Billion And USD 112 Million
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok