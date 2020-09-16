Ukraine Will Receive USD 2 Billion From Gazprom Under Gas Transit Contract In 2020 – Kobolev

Board Chairperson of Naftogaz of Ukraine, Andrii Kobolev, states that in 2020, Ukraine will receive around USD 2 billion from Russia's gas monopoly Gazprom under the contract on transit of Russian natural gas via Ukraine.

He said this in an interview for Yanina Sokolova, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that the natural gas transit contract under the "pump and pay" principle is particularly important during the crisis, as Ukraine is interested in guaranteed revenue from the natural gas transit.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukrainian Gas Transport System Operator state-run enterprise is expecting the transit of 52-55 billion cubic meters of gas in 2020.

