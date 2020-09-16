Tax Arrears Of Ukrnafta Made UAH 15.4 Billion As At Early September – State Tax Service

As at early September, the tax arrears of Ukrnafta, the largest Ukrainian oil-producing company, amounted to UAH 15.4 billion.

Ukrainian News agency learned this from the State Tax Service.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in compliance with the data provided by the press service of the company, in the first seven months of 2020, Ukrnafta paid UAH 2.623 billion in rental payments to the budgets of all levels.

In 2019, Ukrnafta paid UAH 12.5 billion in rental payments to the budgets of all levels.

In 2019, Ukrnafta, the largest Ukrainian oil-producing company, boosted the extraction of oil and gas condensate by 4.7% year over year to 1.516 million tons.

At the same time, in 2019, the company boosted the production of natural gas by 7.5% year over year to 1.163 billion cubic meters, and the production of liquefied gas was upped by 1.8% year over year to 112tons tons.

In the fourth quarter of 2019, oil and gas condensate production by 2.7% year over year to 381,000 tons, natural gas production rose by 2.8% year over year to 292,000 cubic meters, and the production of liquefied gas was at the level of 29,000 tons.

According to the report, the average daily production of oil and gas condensate rose by 4.6% year over year to 4,150 tons.

In 2019, Ukrnafta carried out seven hydraulic fracturing operation, completed overhaul of 160 wells, conducted 57 operations to intensify the extraction and resumed operation of 121 wells.

Thanks to the said measures, the company managed to additionally receive 174,400 tons of oil and gas condensate and 138.1 million cubic meters of gas.

