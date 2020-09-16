subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Economy
  • Tax Arrears Of Ukrnafta Made UAH 15.4 Billion As At Early September – State Tax Service
16 September 2020, Wednesday, 15:27 9
Economy 2020-09-16T19:02:17+03:00
Ukrainian news
Tax Arrears Of Ukrnafta Made UAH 15.4 Billion As At Early September – State Tax Service

Tax Arrears Of Ukrnafta Made UAH 15.4 Billion As At Early September – State Tax Service

Даша Зубкова
tax, State Tax Service, Ukrnafta, tax arrears

As at early September, the tax arrears of Ukrnafta, the largest Ukrainian oil-producing company, amounted to UAH 15.4 billion.

Ukrainian News agency learned this from the State Tax Service.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in compliance with the data provided by the press service of the company, in the first seven months of 2020, Ukrnafta paid UAH 2.623 billion in rental payments to the budgets of all levels.

In 2019, Ukrnafta paid UAH 12.5 billion in rental payments to the budgets of all levels.

In 2019, Ukrnafta, the largest Ukrainian oil-producing company, boosted the extraction of oil and gas condensate by 4.7% year over year to 1.516 million tons.

At the same time, in 2019, the company boosted the production of natural gas by 7.5% year over year to 1.163 billion cubic meters, and the production of liquefied gas was upped by 1.8% year over year to 112tons tons.

In the fourth quarter of 2019, oil and gas condensate production by 2.7% year over year to 381,000 tons, natural gas production rose by 2.8% year over year to 292,000 cubic meters, and the production of liquefied gas was at the level of 29,000 tons.

According to the report, the average daily production of oil and gas condensate rose by 4.6% year over year to 4,150 tons.

In 2019, Ukrnafta carried out seven hydraulic fracturing operation, completed overhaul of 160 wells, conducted 57 operations to intensify the extraction and resumed operation of 121 wells.

Thanks to the said measures, the company managed to additionally receive 174,400 tons of oil and gas condensate and 138.1 million cubic meters of gas.

Больше новостей о: tax State Tax Service Ukrnafta tax arrears

State Tax Service Official Iliyashenko Suspected O...
Zelenskyy Signs Law Suspending Fines For Violation...
State Fiscal Service Asking Court To Collect UAH 5...
Ukrnafta Ups Oil And Gas Condensate Production By ...
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 356 To 18,070 On September 15, Number Of Deaths Up 8 To 291 – Klitschko
Ukraine Will Receive USD 2 Billion From Gazprom Under Gas Transit Contract In 2020 – Kobolev
News
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 356 To 18,070 On September 15, Number Of Deaths Up 8 To 291 – Klitschko 15:40
Ukraine Will Receive USD 2 Billion From Gazprom Under Gas Transit Contract In 2020 – Kobolev 15:38
Tax Arrears Of Ukrnafta Made UAH 15.4 Billion As At Early September – State Tax Service 15:27
MP Kasai Quits Servant Of The People Party 15:14
Finance Ministry Places Government Bonds For UAH 2.9 Billion And USD 112 Million 15:08
more news
Cabinet Approves Anti-Epidemic Measures For October 25 Local Elections 18:19
Zelenskyy And Head Of Border Service Deineko Discuss Situation On Border With Belarus Due To Massive Arrival Of Hasidic Pilgrims 17:59
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Up 18% To 2,905 On September 14, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 60.6% To 53 13:05
Rada Recognizes Non-Democratic Nature Of Presidential Election In Belarus And Published Results Do Not Reflect Real Expression Of Will Of Belarusians 17:51
133 Classes In 56 Schools In Kyiv Transferred To Distance Learning Due To Coronavirus - Klitschko 18:24
more news
Next Meeting Of Advisers To Leaders Of Normandy Format Countries Will Take Place Within 10 Days - Zelenskyy 18:02
Cabinet Suggests Rada Set Living Wage At UAH 2,189, And Minimum Wage At UAH 6,000 From January 2021 13:02
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Up 18% To 2,905 On September 14, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 60.6% To 53 13:05
Rada Will Consider Resolution On Situation In Belarus On Tuesday 13:09
Arakhamia: Local Election Resolution Might Be Amended 13:14
more news
Finance Ministry Places Government Bonds For UAH 2.9 Billion And USD 112 Million
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok