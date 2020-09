MP Kasai Quits Servant Of The People Party

Member of the Ukrainian Parliament, Kostiantyn Kasai, has quit the Servant of the People party.

He said this to the Poltavschyna online media, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, Kasai stayed in the Servant of the People parliamentary faction.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, MP Roman Ivanisov has quit the Servant of the People faction.

