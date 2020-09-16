Finance Ministry Places Government Bonds For UAH 2.9 Billion And USD 112 Million

On Tuesday, September 15, the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine placed hryvnia-denominated government domestic loan bonds for UAH 2.9 billion and foreign currency-denominated ones for USD 112 million.

The Finance Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On September 15, the ministry offered two issues of securities nominated in local currency and foreign currency via auctions.

The maturity of the hryvnia-denominated government bonds is six months and two years, and that of the dollar-denominated ones – 1.1 years.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2019, the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine attracted UAH 227.6 billion, USD 4.3 billion, and EUR 387 million from the placement of government domestic loan bonds.

