Zelenskyy And Head Of Border Service Deineko Discuss Situation On Border With Belarus Due To Massive Arrival Of Hasidic Pilgrims

Zelenskyy And Head Of Border Service Deineko Discuss Situation On Border With Belarus Due To Massive Arrival O

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with the chairperson of the State Border Guard Service (SBGS) Serhii Deineko the situation on the border with Belarus due to the massive arrival of Hasidic pilgrims.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement on the President's website.

"Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with the head of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Serhii Deineko the situation on the state border with the Republic of Belarus, which has developed due to the arrival of a significant number of Hasidic pilgrims. The situation on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border is fully controlled. The State Border Guard Service has enough forces and means for reliable protection of the state border," the statement reads.

According to the border guards, pilgrims began arriving from Belarus from 03:30 p.m. on September 14.

"Ukrainian border guards, in coordination with the National Guard and the National Police, set up a barrier on the border line 700 meters from the Novi Yarylovychy checkpoint. According to Serhii Deineko, foreigners have been given an explanation about the ban on entry to Ukraine in accordance with the Cabinet of Ministers’ decree," the statement reads.

As of 07:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 15, 690 citizens are at the border.

“We forecast the arrival of up to a thousand people to the border line in Chernihiv region, up to 700 people in Zhytomyr region, and up to 1,500 people in Volyn region. We expect the arrival of three charters in the city of Minsk - about 600 foreigners,” Deineko said.

To strengthen the cover of the Belarusian sector, the reserves of the National Academy of the State Border Guard Service and the Sumy Border Detachment were involved, an Mi-8 helicopter, two H-125, a DA-40 aircraft and unmanned systems for air monitoring of the border were also involved.

The State Border Guard Service has organized interaction with the Border Committee of Belarus, maintains contact with the Israeli Embassy in Ukraine and with the rabbis of Jewish religious organizations who provide water and kosher food to the arrived Hasidim.

The situation on the border with Belarus is under control.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Border Guard Service did not allow several hundred Hasidic pilgrims to enter Ukraine from the territory of Belarus.

Earlier, Zelenskyy confirmed that this year, at the request of Israel, Ukraine decided to impose restrictions on mass events to celebrate Rosh Hashanah (New Year according to the Jewish calendar) in Uman, Cherkasy region.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources