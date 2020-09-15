Rada Cancels Provision Of Police Clearance Certificate By Candidates In Local Elections

The Verkhovna Rada canceled the provision of a police clearance certificate for candidates in the local elections to be held on October 25.

317 MPs voted for the adoption of bill No.3995 as a basis, in total - 325, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The document introduces amendments to Article 222 of the Electoral Code, providing for the cancellation of a certificate of the presence or absence of a criminal record issued by the authorized body after the start of the electoral process.

