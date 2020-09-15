subscribe to newsletter
  Rada Cancels Provision Of Police Clearance Certificate By Candidates In Local Elections
Rada Cancels Provision Of Police Clearance Certificate By Candidates In Local Elections

Даша Зубкова
elections, Verkhovna Rada, candidates, local elections, police clearance certificate

The Verkhovna Rada canceled the provision of a police clearance certificate for candidates in the local elections to be held on October 25.

317 MPs voted for the adoption of bill No.3995 as a basis, in total - 325, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The document introduces amendments to Article 222 of the Electoral Code, providing for the cancellation of a certificate of the presence or absence of a criminal record issued by the authorized body after the start of the electoral process.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada recognized the non-democratic nature of the presidential election in Belarus, and the published results did not reflect the real expression of the will of the Belarusians.

