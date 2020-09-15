Rada Recognizes Non-Democratic Nature Of Presidential Election In Belarus And Published Results Do Not Reflect Real Expression Of Will Of Belarusians

The Verkhovna Rada recognized the non-democratic nature of the presidential election in Belarus, and the published results did not reflect the real expression of the will of the Belarusian citizens.

228 MPs voted for the adoption of the corresponding draft resolution No.3053a, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine believes that the presidential election in Belarus was neither free nor fair. The election was held in the absence of competition between candidates... with significant violations, numerous refusals to register candidates, non-transparent counting of votes... All this gives reason to believe that the officially announced results of the presidential election in Belarus do not reflect the real expression of the will of the Belarusian citizens," the statement reads.

The parliamentarians also joined the assessments of the European Union about the undemocratic nature of the presidential election in Belarus and supported the introduction of sanctions against those responsible for falsifying election results and using violence against protesters.

The parliament, among other things, demands the release of all detainees without exception and hopes that the official authorities of Belarus will not allow further escalation and tension in the Belarusian society, persecution for political reasons.

The Verkhovna Rada condemned and considers unacceptable the illegal detention of Ukrainian citizens.

The statement notes that the Ukrainian side considers unacceptable any intention to involve the forces of Russia and the CSTO to resolve the situation in Belarus and will consider such a step a direct threat to the European security and security of Ukraine.

The Verkhovna Rada calls on the Belarusian authorities to establish an equal dialogue with the Belarusian society, and considers new free and democratic election with the participation of independent international observers from leading European institutions to be one of the ways of a peaceful way out of the crisis.

