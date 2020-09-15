subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Rada Recognizes Non-Democratic Nature Of Presidential Election In Belarus And Published Results Do Not Reflect Real Expression Of Will Of Belarusians
15 September 2020, Tuesday, 17:51 15
Politics 2020-09-16T04:45:04+03:00
Ukrainian news
Rada Recognizes Non-Democratic Nature Of Presidential Election In Belarus And Published Results Do Not Reflect

Rada Recognizes Non-Democratic Nature Of Presidential Election In Belarus And Published Results Do Not Reflect Real Expression Of Will Of Belarusians

Даша Зубкова
Rada, Verkhovna Rada, presidential election, Belarus, protests in Belarus

The Verkhovna Rada recognized the non-democratic nature of the presidential election in Belarus, and the published results did not reflect the real expression of the will of the Belarusian citizens.

228 MPs voted for the adoption of the corresponding draft resolution No.3053a, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine believes that the presidential election in Belarus was neither free nor fair. The election was held in the absence of competition between candidates... with significant violations, numerous refusals to register candidates, non-transparent counting of votes... All this gives reason to believe that the officially announced results of the presidential election in Belarus do not reflect the real expression of the will of the Belarusian citizens," the statement reads.

The parliamentarians also joined the assessments of the European Union about the undemocratic nature of the presidential election in Belarus and supported the introduction of sanctions against those responsible for falsifying election results and using violence against protesters.

The parliament, among other things, demands the release of all detainees without exception and hopes that the official authorities of Belarus will not allow further escalation and tension in the Belarusian society, persecution for political reasons.

The Verkhovna Rada condemned and considers unacceptable the illegal detention of Ukrainian citizens.

The statement notes that the Ukrainian side considers unacceptable any intention to involve the forces of Russia and the CSTO to resolve the situation in Belarus and will consider such a step a direct threat to the European security and security of Ukraine.

The Verkhovna Rada calls on the Belarusian authorities to establish an equal dialogue with the Belarusian society, and considers new free and democratic election with the participation of independent international observers from leading European institutions to be one of the ways of a peaceful way out of the crisis.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the chairpersons of factions and groups of the Verkhovna Rada, at a meeting with the Speaker of the Parliament Dmytro Razumkov, on Tuesday agreed to cancel criminal records for candidates in local elections.

Больше новостей о: Rada Verkhovna Rada presidential election Belarus protests in Belarus

Rada Will Consider Resolution On Situation In Bela...
Cabinet Suggests Rada Set Living Wage At UAH 2,189...
Kuleba Sees No Reason To Sever Diplomatic Relation...
9 Ukrainians Detained During Protests In Belarus B...
Rada Recognizes Non-Democratic Nature Of Presidential Election In Belarus And Published Results Do Not Reflect Real Expression Of Will Of Belarusians
Venediktova Announces Investigation Of 3 Cases Involving Operation To Detain Wagner PMC Mercenaries
News
Next Meeting Of Advisers To Leaders Of Normandy Format Countries Will Take Place Within 10 Days - Zelenskyy 18:02
Zelenskyy And Head Of Border Service Deineko Discuss Situation On Border With Belarus Due To Massive Arrival Of Hasidic Pilgrims 17:59
Rada Cancels Provision Of Police Clearance Certificate By Candidates In Local Elections 17:56
Venediktova Announces Investigation Of 3 Cases Involving Operation To Detain Wagner PMC Mercenaries 17:53
Rada Recognizes Non-Democratic Nature Of Presidential Election In Belarus And Published Results Do Not Reflect Real Expression Of Will Of Belarusians 17:51
more news
S&P Forecasts Drop In Ukraine's GDP By 6% In 2020 And Hryvnia Exchange Rate 29 UAH/USD At End Of Year 13:46
Government Offered No Support to Businesses in Six Months of Quarantine, – Lovochkin 14:33
Cabinet Approves Anti-Epidemic Measures For October 25 Local Elections 18:19
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 168 To 17,429 On September 13, Number Of Deaths Up 3 To 272 – Klitschko 13:42
Yermak Denies That Ukraine At Meeting Of Normandy Format Advisers Obliged To Revise Rada's Resolution On Local Elections 13:49
more news
Cabinet Suggests Rada Set Living Wage At UAH 2,189, And Minimum Wage At UAH 6,000 From January 2021 13:02
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Up 18% To 2,905 On September 14, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 60.6% To 53 13:05
Rada Will Consider Resolution On Situation In Belarus On Tuesday 13:09
Arakhamia: Local Election Resolution Might Be Amended 13:14
NACB Requesting Venediktova Sign Indictment Of MP Yurchenko 13:17
more news
Zelenskyy And Head Of Border Service Deineko Discuss Situation On Border With Belarus Due To Massive Arrival Of Hasidic Pilgrims
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok