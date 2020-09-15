subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • NACB Requesting Venediktova Sign Indictment Of MP Yurchenko
15 September 2020, Tuesday, 13:17 11
Politics 2020-09-16T02:15:08+03:00
Ukrainian news
NACB Requesting Venediktova Sign Indictment Of MP Yurchenko

NACB Requesting Venediktova Sign Indictment Of MP Yurchenko

Даша Зубкова
NACB, investigation, Prosecutor General, MP, indictment, Servant of the People, Iryna Venediktova, Oleksandr Yurchenko

The National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) is requesting Prosecutor General, Iryna Venediktova, to sign an indictment of member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Servant of the People party faction, Oleksandr Yurchenko.

Venediktova said this during her speech at the Parliament, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

She added that in case there is certain evidence, she won’t protect any MP and will sign the indictment.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Yurchenko intends to leave the faction and the party for a period of the investigation into his alleged involvement in corruption.

Больше новостей о: NACB investigation Prosecutor General MP indictment Servant of the People Iryna Venediktova Oleksandr Yurchenko

Sytnyk violates the law, ignoring the decision of ...
Venediktova Appoints Yakubovskyi As Her Deputy
Poroshenko Asks NACB To Open Case Against Venedikt...
Venediktova Ready To Sign Poroshenko’s Indictment...
Rada Recognizes Non-Democratic Nature Of Presidential Election In Belarus And Published Results Do Not Reflect Real Expression Of Will Of Belarusians
Venediktova Announces Investigation Of 3 Cases Involving Operation To Detain Wagner PMC Mercenaries
News
Next Meeting Of Advisers To Leaders Of Normandy Format Countries Will Take Place Within 10 Days - Zelenskyy 18:02
Zelenskyy And Head Of Border Service Deineko Discuss Situation On Border With Belarus Due To Massive Arrival Of Hasidic Pilgrims 17:59
Rada Cancels Provision Of Police Clearance Certificate By Candidates In Local Elections 17:56
Venediktova Announces Investigation Of 3 Cases Involving Operation To Detain Wagner PMC Mercenaries 17:53
Rada Recognizes Non-Democratic Nature Of Presidential Election In Belarus And Published Results Do Not Reflect Real Expression Of Will Of Belarusians 17:51
more news
S&P Forecasts Drop In Ukraine's GDP By 6% In 2020 And Hryvnia Exchange Rate 29 UAH/USD At End Of Year 13:46
Government Offered No Support to Businesses in Six Months of Quarantine, – Lovochkin 14:33
Cabinet Approves Anti-Epidemic Measures For October 25 Local Elections 18:19
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 168 To 17,429 On September 13, Number Of Deaths Up 3 To 272 – Klitschko 13:42
Yermak Denies That Ukraine At Meeting Of Normandy Format Advisers Obliged To Revise Rada's Resolution On Local Elections 13:49
more news
Cabinet Suggests Rada Set Living Wage At UAH 2,189, And Minimum Wage At UAH 6,000 From January 2021 13:02
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Up 18% To 2,905 On September 14, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 60.6% To 53 13:05
Rada Will Consider Resolution On Situation In Belarus On Tuesday 13:09
Arakhamia: Local Election Resolution Might Be Amended 13:14
NACB Requesting Venediktova Sign Indictment Of MP Yurchenko 13:17
more news
Zelenskyy And Head Of Border Service Deineko Discuss Situation On Border With Belarus Due To Massive Arrival Of Hasidic Pilgrims
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok