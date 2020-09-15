NACB Requesting Venediktova Sign Indictment Of MP Yurchenko

The National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) is requesting Prosecutor General, Iryna Venediktova, to sign an indictment of member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Servant of the People party faction, Oleksandr Yurchenko.

Venediktova said this during her speech at the Parliament, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

She added that in case there is certain evidence, she won’t protect any MP and will sign the indictment.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Yurchenko intends to leave the faction and the party for a period of the investigation into his alleged involvement in corruption.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources