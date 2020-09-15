Arakhamia: Local Election Resolution Might Be Amended

Chairperson of the Servant of the People party faction, David Arakhamia, admits amending the resolution on calling local elections.

He said this in a statement to journalists on Tuesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Earlier, member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Servant of the People party faction, Oleksandr Kachura, had registered a draft resolution 3943 on amendments to the resolution on calling local elections in Donbas.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Yermak, denies that at a meeting of the external political advisers of the Normandy Four leaders, Ukraine was obliged to revise the resolution of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on local elections as for their conduction in Donbas.

