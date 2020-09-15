Rada Will Consider Resolution On Situation In Belarus On Tuesday

On Tuesday, September 15, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine will consider draft resolution 3053a on a statement of the Ukrainian Parliament on the situation in the Republic of Belarus.

This follows from the Tuesday parliamentary meeting agenda, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Besides, the MPs intend to consider draft resolution 3050-2 on amendments to the fourth session agenda.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during an hour of questions to the Ukrainian Government on Friday, the Verkhovna Rada will hear First deputy head of the Ukraine’s delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine - Russia - OSCE) on the implementation of the peace plan in the East of Ukraine / vice prime minister / temporarily occupied territories minister, Oleksii Reznykov, as for the further work of Ukraine in the Normandy Format (with the participation of Ukraine, Germany, Russia and France).

