subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Rada Will Consider Resolution On Situation In Belarus On Tuesday
15 September 2020, Tuesday, 13:09 13
Politics 2020-09-15T19:00:05+03:00
Ukrainian news
Rada Will Consider Resolution On Situation In Belarus On Tuesday

Rada Will Consider Resolution On Situation In Belarus On Tuesday

Даша Зубкова
Verkhovna Rada, draft resolution

On Tuesday, September 15, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine will consider draft resolution 3053a on a statement of the Ukrainian Parliament on the situation in the Republic of Belarus.

This follows from the Tuesday parliamentary meeting agenda, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Besides, the MPs intend to consider draft resolution 3050-2 on amendments to the fourth session agenda.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during an hour of questions to the Ukrainian Government on Friday, the Verkhovna Rada will hear First deputy head of the Ukraine’s delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine - Russia - OSCE) on the implementation of the peace plan in the East of Ukraine / vice prime minister / temporarily occupied territories minister, Oleksii Reznykov, as for the further work of Ukraine in the Normandy Format (with the participation of Ukraine, Germany, Russia and France).

Больше новостей о: Verkhovna Rada draft resolution

Rada Recognizes Non-Democratic Nature Of Presidential Election In Belarus And Published Results Do Not Reflect Real Expression Of Will Of Belarusians
Venediktova Announces Investigation Of 3 Cases Involving Operation To Detain Wagner PMC Mercenaries
News
Next Meeting Of Advisers To Leaders Of Normandy Format Countries Will Take Place Within 10 Days - Zelenskyy 18:02
Zelenskyy And Head Of Border Service Deineko Discuss Situation On Border With Belarus Due To Massive Arrival Of Hasidic Pilgrims 17:59
Rada Cancels Provision Of Police Clearance Certificate By Candidates In Local Elections 17:56
Venediktova Announces Investigation Of 3 Cases Involving Operation To Detain Wagner PMC Mercenaries 17:53
Rada Recognizes Non-Democratic Nature Of Presidential Election In Belarus And Published Results Do Not Reflect Real Expression Of Will Of Belarusians 17:51
more news
S&P Forecasts Drop In Ukraine's GDP By 6% In 2020 And Hryvnia Exchange Rate 29 UAH/USD At End Of Year 13:46
Government Offered No Support to Businesses in Six Months of Quarantine, – Lovochkin 14:33
Cabinet Approves Anti-Epidemic Measures For October 25 Local Elections 18:19
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 168 To 17,429 On September 13, Number Of Deaths Up 3 To 272 – Klitschko 13:42
Yermak Denies That Ukraine At Meeting Of Normandy Format Advisers Obliged To Revise Rada's Resolution On Local Elections 13:49
more news
Cabinet Suggests Rada Set Living Wage At UAH 2,189, And Minimum Wage At UAH 6,000 From January 2021 13:02
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Up 18% To 2,905 On September 14, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 60.6% To 53 13:05
Rada Will Consider Resolution On Situation In Belarus On Tuesday 13:09
Arakhamia: Local Election Resolution Might Be Amended 13:14
NACB Requesting Venediktova Sign Indictment Of MP Yurchenko 13:17
more news
Zelenskyy And Head Of Border Service Deineko Discuss Situation On Border With Belarus Due To Massive Arrival Of Hasidic Pilgrims
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok