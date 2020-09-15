Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Up 18% To 2,905 On September 14, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 60.6% To 53

On September 14, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 2,905 over September 13 to 159,702, and the number of deaths rose by 53 over September 13 to 3,264; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 18% and the number of new lethal cases rose by 60.6%.

The National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, as at the morning of September 14, there were 159,702 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 3,264 lethal cases; besides, 70,810 people had recovered.

On September 14, a total of 2,905 new coronavirus cases were registered, 1,267 people recovered, and 53 people died.

Therefore, on September 14, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (2,905 vs 1,267).

As at the morning of September 15, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 85,628, up 1.9% over September 14.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in the city of Kyiv (17,714), Lviv region (17,243), and Kharkiv region (13,160).

Besides, Chernivtsi region has registered a total of 12,394 coronavirus infection cases, Ivano-Frankivsk region – 11,510; Rivne region – 10,635 cases, Odesa region – 9,993, Ternopil region – 9,624, Zakarpattia region – 8,756, Kyiv region – 7,079, Volyn region – 6,428, Vinnytsia region – 4,887, Zhytomyr region – 4,470, Khmelnytskyi region – 4,058, and Dnipropetrovsk region – 3,430 cases.

A total of 2,846 cases have been recorded in Chernihiv region, 2,688 cases – in Cherkasy region, 2,553 cases – in Sumy region, 2,503 cases – in Zaporizhia region, 2,154 cases – in Donetsk region, 2,114 cases – in Mykolayiv region, 1,253 cases – in Poltava region, 929 cases – in Kirovohrad region, 661 cases – in Kherson region, and 620 cases – in Luhansk region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 13, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 2,462 over September 12 to 156,797, and the number of deaths rose by 33 over September 12 to 3,211; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 0.57% and the number of new lethal cases rose by 10%.

On September 12, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 2,476 over September 11 to 154,335, and the number of deaths rose by 30 over September 11 to 3,178; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 20.2% and the number of new lethal cases fell 2.4 times.

