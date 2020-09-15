subscribe to newsletter
  • Cabinet Suggests Rada Set Living Wage At UAH 2,189, And Minimum Wage At UAH 6,000 From January 2021
15 September 2020, Tuesday, 13:02 10
Даша Зубкова
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has suggested that the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine set the living wage at UAH 2,189 and the minimum wage at UAH 6,000 from January 1, 2021.

This follows from bill 4000 on the state budget for 2021, Ukrainian News agency reports.

In particular, in 2021, the living wage will make UAH 2,189 from January 1; UAH 2,294 from July 1; and UAH 2,393 from December 1.

For the major social and demographic groups of the population, it will amount to: UAH 1,921 from January 1, 2021 (for children aged over 6); UAH 2,013 from July 1; UAH 2,100 from December 1.

Besides, it will make UAH 2,395 from January 1, 2021 (for children aged 6-18); UAH 2,510 from July 1; UAH 2,618 from December 1; for able-bodied persons, it will make UAH 2,270 from January 1, 2021, UAH 2,379 from July 1, and UAH 2,481 from December 1, 2021.

And for disabled people, it will amount to UAH 1,769 from January 1, UAH 1,854 from July 1, and UAH 1,934 from December 1.

The draft state budget for 2021 envisions a growth in the minimum wage to UAH 6,000 per month and UAH 36.11 per hour from January 1; and to against UAH 6,500 and UAH 39.12 respectively from July 1.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has suggested that the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopt the state budget for 2021 with revenues of UAH 1.07 trillion, expenditures UAH 1.35 trillion and deficit of UAH 270 billion.

