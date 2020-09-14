2021 Draft State Budget Provides For Reduction Of State Debt By 3.4 Percentage Points To 64.6% Of GDP At Hryvnia Exchange Rate Of 29.1 UAH/USD

2021 Draft State Budget Provides For Reduction Of State Debt By 3.4 Percentage Points To 64.6% Of GDP At Hryvn

The draft state budget for 2021 provides for a reduction of the national debt by 3.4 percentage points to 64.6% of GDP.

Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko announced this at a press conference, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"This year this indicator (state and state-guaranteed debt) will grow. And next year it will decrease," he said.

Besides, Marchenko added that the draft state budget for next year also provides for UAH 10 billion for the provision of portfolio guarantees.

“We believe that this budget will be realistic,” the minister stressed.

The dollar rate at which the state budget was calculated is 29.1 UAH/USD.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers proposes the Verkhovna Rada adopt the state budget for 2021 with revenues of UAH 1.07 trillion, expenditures of UAH 1.35 trillion and a deficit of UAH 270 billion.

