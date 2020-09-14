subscribe to newsletter
14 September 2020, Monday, 18:29
Cabinet Suggests Rada Provide Allocation Of UAH 2.6 Billion For Procurement Of Vaccine Against COVID-19 In 2021 Draft State Budget

The Cabinet of Ministers suggests the Verkhovna Rada provide allocation of UAH 2.6 billion for the procurement of vaccines against COVID-19 in the draft state budget for 2021.

Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko announced this at a press conference, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Provision is made for the procurement of vaccines against COVID-19 – UAH 2.6 billion are provided for this program," he said.

Besides, the draft state budget provides for the allocation of UAH 15.8 billion to the National Health Service of Ukraine (NHSU) to pay for the services of hospitals that provide assistance to patients with coronavirus infection and suspicion of it.

This year, UAH 15.8 billion is also allocated to finance such hospitals.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Health Service proposed allocating UAH 67 billion for treatment with a diagnosis or suspected COVID-19 in 2021.

Ukraine has begun negotiations on the purchase of a vaccine against coronavirus infection after the completion of its clinical trials.

Liashko predicts that with the successful development of a vaccine against COVID-19, Ukraine will receive it in volumes that will cover 20% of the population, at an affordable price or free of charge.

