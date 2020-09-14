Cabinet Proposes Rada Adopt 2021 State Budget With UAH 1.07 Trillion Revenues, UAH 1.35 Trillion Expenditures And UAH 270 Billion Deficit

The Cabinet of Ministers proposes the Verkhovna Rada adopt the state budget for 2021 with revenues of UAH 1.07 trillion, expenditures - UAH 1.35 trillion and a deficit of UAH 270 billion.

Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko announced this at a press conference, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

So, according to him, the draft state budget-2021 provides for revenues in the amount of UAH 1.071 trillion, expenses – UAH 1.350 trillion and a deficit of UAH 270 billion.

At the same time, GDP growth for the next year is forecasted at the level of 4.6%, inflation - 7.3%, average monthly salary – UAH 13,600.

It is assumed that from January 2021 the minimum wage will increase to UAH 6,000, and from July 2021 - to UAH 6,500.

Marchenko added that the increase in the minimum wage will not affect the growth of inflation.

The minister noted that the increase in tax rates is not planned for the next year.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 14, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the draft state budget for 2021.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources