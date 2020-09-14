133 Classes In 56 Schools In Kyiv Transferred To Distance Learning Due To Coronavirus - Klitschko

133 school classes in 56 schools in Kyiv have been transferred to distance learning due to the coronavirus.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In 56 schools, 133 school classes were transferred to distance learning due to the illness of schoolchildren with coronavirus," he said.

At the moment, 179 schoolchildren and 97 teachers are sick with coronavirus.

Two schools are fully transferred to distance learning.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, schools in Kyiv will operate in the format of stationary education and in mixed mode in the conditions of the "orange” zone of the epidemic danger of the spread of coronavirus.

