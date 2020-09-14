subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Ivano-Frankivsk Transfers Schools To Distance Learning Due To City's Classification As "Red Zone"
14 September 2020, Monday, 18:22 8
Politics 2020-09-14T21:30:04+03:00
Ukrainian news
Ivano-Frankivsk Transfers Schools To Distance Learning Due To City's Classification As "Red Zone"

Ivano-Frankivsk Transfers Schools To Distance Learning Due To City's Classification As "Red Zone"

Даша Зубкова
school, Ivano-Frankivsk, Coronavirus, COVID-19, red zone, distance learning

On September 14, Ivano-Frankivsk transferred schools to distance learning because the city was classified as a "red zone" of epidemic danger.

Ukrainian News Agency has learned this from the police department of Ivano-Frankivsk region.

The police said that there were no violations by the school management, since all schools switched to distance learning.

"Schools were not open and switched to distance learning. Therefore, there are no violations," the police said.

The police assured that at the moment no school is open.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ivano-Frankivsk intended to open schools and kindergartens on September 14, despite referring the city to the "red zone".

Earlier, Ivano-Frankivsk decided to extend the vacation until September 14 due to being classified as a "red zone" of epidemic danger.

Больше новостей о: school Ivano-Frankivsk Coronavirus COVID-19 red zone distance learning

Ivano-Frankivsk To Open Schools And Kindergartens ...
174 Schoolchildren And 83 Teachers Sick With Coron...
2 Schools And 20 Classes In Kyiv Transferred To Di...
Health Ministry Classifies 47 Countries As COVID-1...
Cabinet Approves Anti-Epidemic Measures For October 25 Local Elections
133 Classes In 56 Schools In Kyiv Transferred To Distance Learning Due To Coronavirus - Klitschko
News
2021 Draft State Budget Provides For Reduction Of State Debt By 3.4 Percentage Points To 64.6% Of GDP At Hryvnia Exchange Rate Of 29.1 UAH/USD 18:31
Cabinet Suggests Rada Provide Allocation Of UAH 2.6 Billion For Procurement Of Vaccine Against COVID-19 In 2021 Draft State Budget 18:29
Cabinet Proposes Rada Adopt 2021 State Budget With UAH 1.07 Trillion Revenues, UAH 1.35 Trillion Expenditures And UAH 270 Billion Deficit 18:27
133 Classes In 56 Schools In Kyiv Transferred To Distance Learning Due To Coronavirus - Klitschko 18:24
Ivano-Frankivsk Transfers Schools To Distance Learning Due To City's Classification As "Red Zone" 18:22
more news
Government Offered No Support to Businesses in Six Months of Quarantine, – Lovochkin 14:33
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 168 To 17,429 On September 13, Number Of Deaths Up 3 To 272 – Klitschko 13:42
S&P Forecasts Drop In Ukraine's GDP By 6% In 2020 And Hryvnia Exchange Rate 29 UAH/USD At End Of Year 13:46
Yermak Denies That Ukraine At Meeting Of Normandy Format Advisers Obliged To Revise Rada's Resolution On Local Elections 13:49
Ex-Head Of Presidential Office Bohdan Has Had Coronavirus 13:51
more news
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 168 To 17,429 On September 13, Number Of Deaths Up 3 To 272 – Klitschko 13:42
Cabinet Approves 2021 Draft State Budget – Cabinet’s Representative In Rada Mokan 13:44
Yermak Denies That Ukraine At Meeting Of Normandy Format Advisers Obliged To Revise Rada's Resolution On Local Elections 13:49
Ex-Head Of Presidential Office Bohdan Has Had Coronavirus 13:51
S&P Forecasts Drop In Ukraine's GDP By 6% In 2020 And Hryvnia Exchange Rate 29 UAH/USD At End Of Year 13:46
more news
Ivano-Frankivsk Transfers Schools To Distance Learning Due To City's Classification As "Red Zone"
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok