Ivano-Frankivsk Transfers Schools To Distance Learning Due To City's Classification As "Red Zone"

On September 14, Ivano-Frankivsk transferred schools to distance learning because the city was classified as a "red zone" of epidemic danger.

Ukrainian News Agency has learned this from the police department of Ivano-Frankivsk region.

The police said that there were no violations by the school management, since all schools switched to distance learning.

"Schools were not open and switched to distance learning. Therefore, there are no violations," the police said.

The police assured that at the moment no school is open.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ivano-Frankivsk intended to open schools and kindergartens on September 14, despite referring the city to the "red zone".

Earlier, Ivano-Frankivsk decided to extend the vacation until September 14 due to being classified as a "red zone" of epidemic danger.

