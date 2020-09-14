Cabinet Approves Anti-Epidemic Measures For October 25 Local Elections

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the procedure for implementing anti-epidemic measures during organization and conduct of elections, including the local elections scheduled for October 25.

This was announced in a statement on the government website, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"A decision that was adopted at an extraordinary meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers on September 14 established additional requirements for anti-epidemic measures during organization and conduct of elections during the period of the quarantine that was imposed in connection with the spread of Covid-19 in Ukraine," the statement said.

Everyone entering voting premises should undergo temperature screening.

Dispensers with antiseptics should be installed at the entrances to voting premises.

Voters should clean their hands with disinfectants and wear respirators or facemasks.

"However, members of election commissions can ask voters to temporarily remove their facemasks to confirm their identities," the statement said.

All members of the election commission, official election observers, police officers, and employees of the agencies and institutions on the territories of which voting premises are located must also have protective equipment.

Markings will be made inside the premises themselves to enable voters to maintain a distance of at least one meter.

The flow of voters into and out of the premises should be separated.

It is recommended that the number of voters waiting simultaneously to a table to receive ballot papers should not exceed.

It is recommended that voters use their own pens.

Surfaces should be wiped with disinfectants at least once every two hours, and wet cleaning of premises should be performed at least once every four hours.

Voters who are in self-isolation will be able to vote at their places of location.

For this, they are required to submit applications together with their health certificates from medical institutions no later than 8:00 p.m. on the last Friday before the Election Day (for the October 25 local elections, no later than 8:00 p.m. on October 23).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that some cities are failing to comply with quarantine measures because of the upcoming local elections.

