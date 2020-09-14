subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Economy
  • Government Offered No Support to Businesses in Six Months of Quarantine, – Lovochkin
14 September 2020, Monday, 14:33 38
Economy 2020-09-14T19:15:06+03:00
Ukrainian news
Government Offered No Support to Businesses in Six Months of Quarantine, – Lovochkin

Government Offered No Support to Businesses in Six Months of Quarantine, – Lovochkin

Яков Сташинский
Serhiy Lovochkin, Opposition Platform – For Life, quarantine, support to businesses
Serhiy Lovochkin. Photo by lovochkin.org
Serhiy Lovochkin. Photo by lovochkin.org

Half a year ago Ukraine introduced quarantine measures, but despite promises, the government failed to develop a real program to support businesses working under conditions of the epidemic. This was stated by Opposition Platform – For Life MP Serhiy Lovochkin.

"After these six months it is fair to say that state assistance to businesses and people has proven to be proclamatory. The Covid-19 Fund ended up at 64 bln hryvnia instead of 200 bln, as it was initially planned. Still, half of this amount has been allocated to the ‘Big Construction’ project, leaving only a small share of it for healthcare expenses and even less for social assistance to the population. The businesses ended up receiving almost nothing," the politician said.

He compared Ukraine’s situation with that in Poland, where the state allocated $52 bln (212 bln zloty) on its project of economic and social anti-crisis assistance to entrepreneurs and workers amid the pandemic. The amount has been spent on cash allowances to businesses, payments to workers, and loan repayment holidays. Polish package of support for businesses and population also provided for creation of the state investment fund of 30 bln zloty aimed and stimulating the economy by means of government investment in infrastructure, hospitals, schools, roads, digital services, energy, biotechnologies etc.

Compared to this, Ukraine’ cancellation of land tax and property tax for a month and cancellation of single social security tax for individual entrepreneurs for two months are not enough the measures, the politician says.

"Much has been said of cheaper loans program, but its real impact is very modest. As a result, the economy decreased by 11.4 percent during the second quarter. In a situation when the number of Covid-19 cases is rising, threatening with even harsher quarantine restrictions across the country, the government must turn to businesses and provide real assistance to their fight for survival," Lovochkin said.

Больше новостей о: Serhiy Lovochkin Opposition Platform – For Life quarantine support to businesses

Cabinet Approves Anti-Epidemic Measures For October 25 Local Elections
133 Classes In 56 Schools In Kyiv Transferred To Distance Learning Due To Coronavirus - Klitschko
News
2021 Draft State Budget Provides For Reduction Of State Debt By 3.4 Percentage Points To 64.6% Of GDP At Hryvnia Exchange Rate Of 29.1 UAH/USD 18:31
Cabinet Suggests Rada Provide Allocation Of UAH 2.6 Billion For Procurement Of Vaccine Against COVID-19 In 2021 Draft State Budget 18:29
Cabinet Proposes Rada Adopt 2021 State Budget With UAH 1.07 Trillion Revenues, UAH 1.35 Trillion Expenditures And UAH 270 Billion Deficit 18:27
133 Classes In 56 Schools In Kyiv Transferred To Distance Learning Due To Coronavirus - Klitschko 18:24
Ivano-Frankivsk Transfers Schools To Distance Learning Due To City's Classification As "Red Zone" 18:22
more news
Government Offered No Support to Businesses in Six Months of Quarantine, – Lovochkin 14:33
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 168 To 17,429 On September 13, Number Of Deaths Up 3 To 272 – Klitschko 13:42
S&P Forecasts Drop In Ukraine's GDP By 6% In 2020 And Hryvnia Exchange Rate 29 UAH/USD At End Of Year 13:46
Yermak Denies That Ukraine At Meeting Of Normandy Format Advisers Obliged To Revise Rada's Resolution On Local Elections 13:49
Ex-Head Of Presidential Office Bohdan Has Had Coronavirus 13:51
more news
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 168 To 17,429 On September 13, Number Of Deaths Up 3 To 272 – Klitschko 13:42
Cabinet Approves 2021 Draft State Budget – Cabinet’s Representative In Rada Mokan 13:44
Yermak Denies That Ukraine At Meeting Of Normandy Format Advisers Obliged To Revise Rada's Resolution On Local Elections 13:49
Ex-Head Of Presidential Office Bohdan Has Had Coronavirus 13:51
S&P Forecasts Drop In Ukraine's GDP By 6% In 2020 And Hryvnia Exchange Rate 29 UAH/USD At End Of Year 13:46
more news
Ivano-Frankivsk Transfers Schools To Distance Learning Due To City's Classification As "Red Zone"
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok