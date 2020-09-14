Ex-Head Of Presidential Office Bohdan Has Had Coronavirus

Former head of the Office of the President Andrii Bohdan says he has had a coronavirus.

He said this before being interrogated at the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“I’ll put on a mask because I’m afraid I’ll get sick again,” he said.

Answering clarifying questions, Bohdan said that at the beginning of the summer he passed a test for antibodies to coronavirus, which showed their presence, which indicates that he had previously been ill with Covid-19.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ruslan Khomchak fell ill with coronavirus.

