subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Ex-Head Of Presidential Office Bohdan Has Had Coronavirus
14 September 2020, Monday, 13:51 5
Politics 2020-09-14T13:52:22+03:00
Ukrainian news
Ex-Head Of Presidential Office Bohdan Has Had Coronavirus

Ex-Head Of Presidential Office Bohdan Has Had Coronavirus

Даша Зубкова
Andrii Bohdan, Bohdan, Coronavirus, COVID-19

Former head of the Office of the President Andrii Bohdan says he has had a coronavirus.

He said this before being interrogated at the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“I’ll put on a mask because I’m afraid I’ll get sick again,” he said.

Answering clarifying questions, Bohdan said that at the beginning of the summer he passed a test for antibodies to coronavirus, which showed their presence, which indicates that he had previously been ill with Covid-19.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ruslan Khomchak fell ill with coronavirus.

Больше новостей о: Andrii Bohdan Bohdan Coronavirus COVID-19

Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 168 To 17,429 On September 13, Number Of Deaths Up 3 To 272 – Klitschko
Cabinet Approves 2021 Draft State Budget – Cabinet’s Representative In Rada Mokan
News
Ex-Head Of Presidential Office Bohdan Has Had Coronavirus 13:51
Yermak Denies That Ukraine At Meeting Of Normandy Format Advisers Obliged To Revise Rada's Resolution On Local Elections 13:49
S&P Forecasts Drop In Ukraine's GDP By 6% In 2020 And Hryvnia Exchange Rate 29 UAH/USD At End Of Year 13:46
Cabinet Approves 2021 Draft State Budget – Cabinet’s Representative In Rada Mokan 13:44
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 168 To 17,429 On September 13, Number Of Deaths Up 3 To 272 – Klitschko 13:42
more news
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 168 To 17,429 On September 13, Number Of Deaths Up 3 To 272 – Klitschko 13:42
Cabinet Approves 2021 Draft State Budget – Cabinet’s Representative In Rada Mokan 13:44
S&P Forecasts Drop In Ukraine's GDP By 6% In 2020 And Hryvnia Exchange Rate 29 UAH/USD At End Of Year 13:46
Yermak Denies That Ukraine At Meeting Of Normandy Format Advisers Obliged To Revise Rada's Resolution On Local Elections 13:49
Ex-Head Of Presidential Office Bohdan Has Had Coronavirus 13:51
more news
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 168 To 17,429 On September 13, Number Of Deaths Up 3 To 272 – Klitschko 13:42
Cabinet Approves 2021 Draft State Budget – Cabinet’s Representative In Rada Mokan 13:44
S&P Forecasts Drop In Ukraine's GDP By 6% In 2020 And Hryvnia Exchange Rate 29 UAH/USD At End Of Year 13:46
Yermak Denies That Ukraine At Meeting Of Normandy Format Advisers Obliged To Revise Rada's Resolution On Local Elections 13:49
Ex-Head Of Presidential Office Bohdan Has Had Coronavirus 13:51
more news
S&P Forecasts Drop In Ukraine's GDP By 6% In 2020 And Hryvnia Exchange Rate 29 UAH/USD At End Of Year
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok