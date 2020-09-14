subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Cabinet Approves 2021 Draft State Budget – Cabinet’s Representative In Rada Mokan
14 September 2020, Monday, 13:44 8
Politics 2020-09-14T14:45:02+03:00
Ukrainian news
Cabinet Approves 2021 Draft State Budget – Cabinet’s Representative In Rada Mokan

Cabinet Approves 2021 Draft State Budget – Cabinet’s Representative In Rada Mokan

Даша Зубкова
Rada, Verkhovna Rada, Cabinet, budget, Cabinet of Ministers, state budget, draft state budget, state budget 2021, draft state budget 2021

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the draft state budget for 2021.

The representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Vasyl Mokan wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“This morning, at an extraordinary meeting, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted the bill on the State Budget of Ukraine for 2021. The adoption of the draft budget by the government took place according to the schedule of the budget process - the document should be submitted to the Verkhovna Rada for consideration by September 15,” he wrote.

According to Mokan, the government also approved the bill on Amendments to the Tax Code of Ukraine and some other laws of Ukraine on ensuring the balance of budgetary receipts.

It, in particular, speaks of the need for measures to ensure the balance of budget revenues and reduce the tax debt, as well as stimulate the economic activity of business entities in the context of ongoing quarantine.

Also, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted the bill on Amendments to the Budget Code of Ukraine regarding the settlement of a number of issues related to the preparation of the bill on the State Budget of Ukraine for 2021.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, by September 15, the Cabinet of Ministers is to submit a draft budget to parliament.

Больше новостей о: Rada Verkhovna Rada Cabinet budget Cabinet of Ministers state budget draft state budget state budget 2021 draft state budget 2021

Cabinet Adopts Decision On 24-Hour Monitoring Of T...
Cabinet Bans Foreigners From Traveling On Transit ...
Razumkov Considers Avakov Effective Minister And D...
Razumkov Denies Split Of Servant Of The People In ...
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 168 To 17,429 On September 13, Number Of Deaths Up 3 To 272 – Klitschko
Cabinet Approves 2021 Draft State Budget – Cabinet’s Representative In Rada Mokan
News
Ex-Head Of Presidential Office Bohdan Has Had Coronavirus 13:51
Yermak Denies That Ukraine At Meeting Of Normandy Format Advisers Obliged To Revise Rada's Resolution On Local Elections 13:49
S&P Forecasts Drop In Ukraine's GDP By 6% In 2020 And Hryvnia Exchange Rate 29 UAH/USD At End Of Year 13:46
Cabinet Approves 2021 Draft State Budget – Cabinet’s Representative In Rada Mokan 13:44
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 168 To 17,429 On September 13, Number Of Deaths Up 3 To 272 – Klitschko 13:42
more news
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 168 To 17,429 On September 13, Number Of Deaths Up 3 To 272 – Klitschko 13:42
Cabinet Approves 2021 Draft State Budget – Cabinet’s Representative In Rada Mokan 13:44
S&P Forecasts Drop In Ukraine's GDP By 6% In 2020 And Hryvnia Exchange Rate 29 UAH/USD At End Of Year 13:46
Yermak Denies That Ukraine At Meeting Of Normandy Format Advisers Obliged To Revise Rada's Resolution On Local Elections 13:49
Ex-Head Of Presidential Office Bohdan Has Had Coronavirus 13:51
more news
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 168 To 17,429 On September 13, Number Of Deaths Up 3 To 272 – Klitschko 13:42
Cabinet Approves 2021 Draft State Budget – Cabinet’s Representative In Rada Mokan 13:44
S&P Forecasts Drop In Ukraine's GDP By 6% In 2020 And Hryvnia Exchange Rate 29 UAH/USD At End Of Year 13:46
Yermak Denies That Ukraine At Meeting Of Normandy Format Advisers Obliged To Revise Rada's Resolution On Local Elections 13:49
Ex-Head Of Presidential Office Bohdan Has Had Coronavirus 13:51
more news
S&P Forecasts Drop In Ukraine's GDP By 6% In 2020 And Hryvnia Exchange Rate 29 UAH/USD At End Of Year
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok