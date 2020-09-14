Cabinet Approves 2021 Draft State Budget – Cabinet’s Representative In Rada Mokan

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the draft state budget for 2021.

The representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Vasyl Mokan wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“This morning, at an extraordinary meeting, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted the bill on the State Budget of Ukraine for 2021. The adoption of the draft budget by the government took place according to the schedule of the budget process - the document should be submitted to the Verkhovna Rada for consideration by September 15,” he wrote.

According to Mokan, the government also approved the bill on Amendments to the Tax Code of Ukraine and some other laws of Ukraine on ensuring the balance of budgetary receipts.

It, in particular, speaks of the need for measures to ensure the balance of budget revenues and reduce the tax debt, as well as stimulate the economic activity of business entities in the context of ongoing quarantine.

Also, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted the bill on Amendments to the Budget Code of Ukraine regarding the settlement of a number of issues related to the preparation of the bill on the State Budget of Ukraine for 2021.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, by September 15, the Cabinet of Ministers is to submit a draft budget to parliament.

