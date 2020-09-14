Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 168 To 17,429 On September 13, Number Of Deaths Up 3 To 272 – Klitschko

Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 168 To 17,429 On September 13, Number Of Deaths Up 3 To

On September 13, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 168 over September 12 to 17,429, and the number of deaths rose by three to 272.

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On September 13, the number of coronavirus-infected people included 90 women aged 22-90; seven girls aged 1-17; 63 men aged 20-78; and eight boys aged 1-14.

There were seven medical workers among the newly-infected people on September 13.

On September 13, a total of 27 coronavirus-infected people were hospitalized in Kyiv, and the rest are undergoing self-isolation.

A total of 45 people recovered on September 13.

A total of 5,326 residents of the city of Kyiv have recovered from the Covid-19.

The largest number of coronavirus cases was registered in Dniprovskyi district – 48, Obolonskyi district – 20, and Solomianskyi district – 16.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 12, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 310 over September 11 to 17,261, and the number of deaths rose by three to 269.

On September 13, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 2,462 over September 12 to 156,797, and the number of deaths rose by 33 over September 12 to 3,211; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 0.57% and the number of new lethal cases rose by 10%.

According to the report, as at the morning of September 14, there were 156,797 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 3,211 lethal cases; besides, 69,543 people had recovered.

On September 13, a total of 2,462 new coronavirus cases were registered, 650 people recovered, and 33 people died.

Therefore, on September 13, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (2,462 vs 650).

As at the morning of September 14, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 84,043, up 2.2% over September 13.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in the city of Kyiv (17,426), Lviv region (17,057), and Kharkiv region (12,853).

